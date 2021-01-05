Technical View: Nifty forms bullish candle, experts say continue with buy on dips strategy

The Nifty50 gained strength in the last couple of hours of trade and marked another record closing high on January 5 despite mixed global cues backed by banking & financials and IT stocks.

The index formed bullish candle on the daily charts as closing was higher than opening levels. It continued its winning streak of forming higher highs in the last nine trading sessions.

Supports are gradually shifting higher and dips are being bought which indicates a dominance of bulls, hence the index can go up to 14,500 mark if it holds 14,200 levels, experts feel.

Mazhar Mohammad of Chartviewindia.in advised traders to continue with the strategy of buying intraday dips and should refrain from shorting unless Nifty closes below 13,950 levels.

The Nifty50 opened lower at 14,075.15 and hit a day's low of 14,048.15 amid volatility, but gained momentum in the last couple of hours of trade and hit an intraday record high of 14,215.60. The index rose 66.60 points to close at 14,199.50.

"Nifty50 once again witnessed buying on dip which is handsomely paying the bulls. Hence, in next trading session if bulls manage to float the index above 14,200 levels then eventually it should expand the upswing into the zone of 14,400 – 14,500 levels," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory at Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

As momentum seems to be on hyper bullish mode, any dip in next sessions towards 14,100 levels can be considered as an opportunity to create fresh long side exposure, he advised.

As in the near term 13,950 appears to be the critical short term support, weakness in the index shall not be expected unless the said level is breached on closing basis, he feels.

The volatility moved up further after staying below 20 mark last week. India VIX rose by 2.15 percent from 20.03 to 20.46, which needs to sustain below 20 levels to support the bullish market setup.

On option front, maximum Put open interest was at 13,000 followed by 13,500 strike while maximum Call open interest was at 14,000 followed by 14,500 strike. Minor Call writing was seen at 14,600 then 14,300 strike while Put writing was seen at 13,700 then 14,000 strike.

The abovementioned option data indicated that the Nifty could see a wider trading range of 13,700 to 14,500 zones in coming sessions.

Bank Nifty opened negative at 31,041.10, but made a good comeback and hit an intraday high of 31,767.65 levels. It moved in line with the broader market and banking counters showed massive strength during the day.

The index registered a highest daily close of the last 243 sessions and settled the day with gains of 509.80 points or 1.63 percent at 31,722.30.

Bank Nifty formed a strong bullish candle on the daily scale which indicates bullish bias could continue, experts feel.

"The index has to continue to hold above 31,500 to witness an upmove towards 32,000 and 32,500 while on the downside support is seen at 31,200 and 31,000 levels," Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

Positive setup was seen in Axis Bank, RBL Bank, Apollo Hospitals, Muthoot Finance, LIC Housing Finance, HDFC, Berger Paints, Wipro, Havells, Amara Raja Batteries, Titan, Lupin, HUL, Cummins India, ICICI Bank and HCL Technologies while weakness was seen in Piramal Enterprises, NTPC, Coal India, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries and Power Grid, he added.

