Technical View | Nifty forms bullish candle, experts say 15,800 level is key

The Nifty50 closed near the psychological 16,000-mark despite high volatility in the market, thanks to the cooling down of oil prices and positive European cues. The rally across sectors also aided momentum as Auto index and FMCG index gained 2.6 percent each.

The index closed above opening levels, and hence there was a formation of bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts. The pick up in momentum after significant volatility and rangebound trade indicated that the index can touch 16,172 and close the bearish gap zone created in mid-June if it manages to sustain above 15,800, the immediate crucial support, experts said.

The broader markets also joined the party but the breadth was not very strong. The Nifty Midcap 100 index gained 1.9 percent and Smallcap 100 index rose half a percent, while 1,111 shares advanced against 823 declining shares on the NSE.

The Nifty50 opened flat at 15,818 and gradually moved higher to hit an intraday high of 16,011 amid volatility. The index finally closed at 15,990, the highest level since June 10, up 179 points or 1.13 percent.

"As long as the index sustains above 15,800 levels then the index can be in a bright spot to bridge the bearish gap with a close above 16,172 levels. In such a scenario, the rally shall eventually expand towards its 200-day EMA (exponential moving average) whose value is placed around 16,550 levels," Mazhar Mohammad, Founder & Chief Market Strategist at Chartviewindia said.

However, in between, resistance from the downsloping trendline can not be ruled out around 16,100 levels and a close above that shall further bolster the confidence levels of bulls, he added.

On the downsides, 15,800 will be considered as critical short-term support and a close below that shall trigger fresh weakness, the market expert feels.

For the time being, a 100-150 point dip can be considered as an attractive opportunity to create fresh long positions with a stop-loss below 15,780 levels for a target of 16,170, Mazhar Mohammad advised.

The further fall in volatility index India VIX also favoured bulls on Wednesday. If the index gradually declines far below 20 mark then there could be more comfort for bulls and that can bring more stability in the market. India VIX declined 2.5 percent to 20.27 levels.

On the option front, there was a maximum Call open interest at 16,200 strike, followed by 16,000 and 16,300 strikes, with Call writing at 16,400 strike then 16,200 strike, while we have seen maximum Put open interest at 15,800 strike, followed by 15,500 and 15,700 strike, with Put writing at 15,900 strike, then 15,800 strike.

The above data indicated that 15,500-16,300 could be near term trading range for the Nifty50.

Bank Nifty opened higher at 33,929 and as the day progressed climbed up to 34,388, an intraday high, before ending the session 508 points or 1.5 percent higher at 34,324, forming bullish candle on the daily charts.

"The banking index is comparatively stronger than the Nifty index and continues to be in buy mode with strong support at the 33,800 level. The index is likely to test the upside level of 35,000-35,500," Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities said.

