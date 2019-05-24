App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 24, 2019 05:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Technical View | Nifty forms bullish candle, ends at record closing high; rangebound move seen

Experts say the market may continue to remain in a range of 12,000–11,600 without bigger upsides unless a fresh breakout is witnessed beyond 12,043 levels.

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Whatsapp

The bulls regained their mojo after swinging higher and dipping to near closing levels before recovering - all in the morning; and then extending gains sharply as the day progressed on May 24.

The Nifty50 opened higher at 11,748 and immediately started wiping out early gains to hit a day's low of 11,658.10, but showed recovery in the morning itself and extended gains gradually to touch an intraday high of 11,859 in late trade. The index closed 187.10 points higher at 11,844.10.

This could be a short covering after the index fell from its historic high on May 23, the day of the Lok Sabha election results.

related news

The index ended at record closing high and formed bullish candle on daily as well as weekly charts. For the week, the Nifty rallied 3.8 percent.

After recovery from the day low on short covering indicated that the market may remain rangebound in coming sessions, an upside is possible only in case the index crosses its previous record high, experts said.

"Bulls retained their mojo as the Nifty50 strongly recoiled from the intraday lows of 11,658 levels before signing off the session with a decent bullish candle formation. However, May 24th’s price action is appearing to be more like an upward reaction to the big fall witnessed on May 23 from the highs of 12,043 levels," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory at Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

"Nevertheless in the next session, if Nifty trades beyond 11,859 levels at least for one hour then it can extend its strength towards 11,955 levels," he said.

Hence, for time being, the market may continue to remain in a range of 12,000–11,600 without bigger upsides unless a fresh breakout is witnessed beyond 12,043 levels, he added.

On the downsides, critical support for short term traders appears to be placed in the zone of 11,614–11,591 levels close to which fresh buying can be initiated with a stop below 11,590 as a breach of this level on the closing basis can drag down the indices further towards 11,420 levels, Mohammad explained.

India VIX fell sharply by 15.12 percent to 16.46 levels. Volatility index corrected by 41 percent during the week from 28.08 to 16.46 levels.

During the week, it made a 44-month high of 30.18 but post the election outcome fell drastically to 16.45 levels.

The decline in VIX suggests that now short term stability and formation of the higher base is seen in the market, experts said, adding option band signifies a trading range between 11,600 to 12,100 zones.

On the options front, maximum put open interest (OI) is at 11,000 followed by 11,500 strikes while maximum call OI is at 12,500 followed by 12,000 strikes. Put writing is at 11,700 strikes while minor call writing is at 12,100 then 12,200 strike.

"Nifty index formed an Inside Bar on the daily scale as it traded inside the wider trading range of election day while a bullish gap up candle on a weekly scale which indicates that bulls are holding the tight grip in the market," Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President and Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

It has to continue to hold above 11,750 zones to extend its move towards 12,000-12,040 zones while support is seen at 11,666-11,650 zones, he added.

Bank Nifty has been making higher lows from the past six consecutive sessions and closed the week with the decent gains of around 6 percent. It made a new lifetime high of 31,705 on the election outcome day and had a highest daily and weekly close above 31,200 zones.

The index closed 803.45 points higher at 31,212.55. It has seen buying an interest in most of the private and PSU banks and a follow-up buying could lead them for fresh breakout territory, experts said.

"Now Bank Nifty has to hold above 30,500 zones to extend its move towards the recent high of 31,705 then a fresh rally towards 32,000 and 32,250 levels while major support exists at 30,250 zones which have provided major support for the last entire week," Taparia said.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 24, 2019 05:41 pm

tags #Market Edge #Nifty #Sensex #Technicals

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Confirmed: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan goes bad for Mani Ratnam's next

Bekhayali from Kabir Singh: A heartbroken Shahid Kapoor will win your ...

Salman Khan would love to play the first Great Khan of the Mongol Empi ...

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone: Have you seen these Cannes Red Carp ...

Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri and Kapil Dev catch up before India begins i ...

Kangana Ranaut hogs on sweets like there's no tomorrow at Taher Shabbi ...

Anurag Kashyap complains to PM Modi about a troll threatening his daug ...

Bharat Exclusive! We know why Sunil Grover ditched Salman Khan and Kat ...

Elections Results 2019: Urmila Matondkar files a complaint about 'disc ...

UK's Ruling Party Welcomes May's Resignation, Sets Out Leadership Plan

Union Cabinet Recommends Dissolution of 16th Lok Sabha

McBaby: Woman Gives Birth in McDonald’s Car Park, Husband Rushes to ...

After Thumping Poll Victory, PM Narendra Modi Set to Make First Foreig ...

Amrinder Gill’s Latest Track Darshan Mehnge from Laiye Je Yaarian is ...

Priyanka Chopra's Husband Nick Jonas Supports Indian Cricket Team, Fan ...

‘Operation Kamal’ Would be Met With ‘Operation Hand’, Karnatak ...

Meet the Silent RSS Warriors Who Gave Mamata Banerjee Sleepless Nights ...

Most Turncoats Fail to Win in 2019 Lok Sabha Polls

Narendra Modi beats opposition with a bigger victory than 2014

Comment: The blunt message from the historic verdict for Narendra Modi ...

Political families first casualty in Narendra Modi wave

Making history: Modi touches milestone with biggest repeat mandate in ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Results: Here are some interesting statistics

Improvement of Indian polity biggest takeaway from elections, says N J ...

Top midcap, largecap stocks recommended by CLSA after election results

How Sensex, Nifty fared on last three Lok Sabha election results day

See two rate cuts by RBI going ahead, says Deutsche Bank

Narendra Modi's second term in office: From job creation, tax rates to ...

Britain prepares for Brexit: Theresa May played Chamberlain before EU ...

PM Narendra Modi movie review: Vivek Oberoi hams his way through an un ...

Travels through the Hindi belt: In Gorakhpur, 2 doctors suspended afte ...

Sudirman Cup 2019: Is playing for India no longer a priority for shutt ...

Sensex vaults 623 points to lifetime high of 39,435 after Narendra Mod ...

World Turtle Day: Two wildlife biologists are encouraging people to do ...

Jokha Alharthi's Celestial Bodies: Man Booker Int Prize winner shows w ...

Samsung deepfake AI needs just one picture of you to turn it to talkin ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.