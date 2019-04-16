App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2019 05:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Technical View: Nifty forms bullish candle, ends at record closing high; next target at 12K

Mazhar Mohammad said sustaining above Tuesday’s gap zone of 11,731–11,704 levels one can remain positive and look for higher targets placed around 12,000 kind of levels.

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Nifty50 had a spectacular run on April 16 after consolidating for 12 previous sessions surpassing psychological 11,800 levels for first time and hitting a record high of 11,810.95.

Rally in private banks and positive Asian cues lifted sentiment.

The index ended at record closing high and formed bullish candle on the daily charts.

The breakout on the upside from its trading band of 11,550 to 11,760 zones after the consolidation of last twelve trading sessions indicated that the index could be on its way to hit 12,000 levels in coming sessions, experts said.

related news

The Nifty50 after opening strong at 11,736.20 extended rally as the day progressed and hit a record high of 11,810.95 intraday. The index closed 96.80 points higher at 11,787.20.

"Last 8 days of sideways move between 11,761–11,550 appears to have proved to be a bullish consolidation as Nifty50 registered a positive candle with a strong gap-up opening which led to a fresh breakout above its life time highs," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He said sustaining above Tuesday’s gap zone of 11,731–11,704 levels, one can remain positive and look for higher targets placed around 12,000 kind of levels.

Contrary to this, if Nifty registers a close below 11,700 levels then this bullish momentum shall fade away, he added.

For time being, he advised traders to ride this up move with a stop below 11,700 on closing basis and look for targets close 12,000 levels.

India VIX moved up by 2.27 percent to 21.87 levels.

Sudden spike in VIX indicates limited upside with volatile swing in the market but higher VIX could even support the market to continue its momentum as well being at new high territory, experts said, adding Option band signifies a shift in higher trading range in between 11,600 to 11,900 zones.

On the option front, maximum Put open interest (OI) is at 11,500 followed by 11,000 strike while maximum Call OI is at 12,000 followed by 11,800 strike.

Meaningful Put writing is at 11,800 followed by 11,700 strike while minor Call writing is at 11,850 strike.

"Nifty index has been making higher highs - higher lows from last three trading sessions and needs to hold above 11,720 zones to extend its momentum towards 11,888 then 12,000 zones while on the downside support is seen at 11,666 then 11,550 levels," Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

Bank Nifty opened gap up and gradually extended its gains towards 30,600 zones. The index closed 427.10 points higher at 30,531.35 and formed a strong bullish candle on daily scale.

"The index is making higher highs - higher lows from past three sessions. Supports are shifting higher and now it has to continue to hold above 30,250 zone to witness an upmove towards its previous life time high of 30,648 then 31,000-31,250 zones while on the downside major support is seen at 30,000 levels," Chandan Taparia said.
First Published on Apr 16, 2019 05:05 pm

tags #Market Edge #Nifty #Sensex #Technicals

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Sonam Kapoor spills the beans on Kareena Kapoor Khan's social media pr ...

Kangana Ranaut vs Alia Bhatt: Randeep Hooda backs his Highway co star, ...

Made in Heaven actor Arjun Mathur has a Rang De Basanti connect, here' ...

Bharat poster: Salman Khan looks like a stud, but Disha Patani steals ...

Exclusive: Asha Negi reveals that she and boyfriend Ritvik Dhanjani mi ...

Hema Malini, Swara Bhaskar, and Khushboo Sundar weigh in on women's sa ...

Game Of Thrones: Asha Negi is a big fan, reveals her favourite charact ...

India's Most Wanted Teaser: Arjun Kapoor, as an intelligence officer, ...

Meghan Markle does not want 'the men in suits' to supervise the birth ...

Strength of One Vote Made Surgical Strike, Air Strike in Pak Possible: ...

Wipro Approves Rs 10,500 Crore Buyback Plan, to Repurchase 32.3 Crore ...

A Jain Version of it! Traditional Vegetarian Recipes to Try this Mahav ...

Benjamin Netanyahu Passes Threshold for Nomination as Israel's Prime M ...

My Family, Relationships and Loved Ones are My Priority, Says Alia Bha ...

Kangana's Sister Rangoli Trains Guns At Randeep Hooda After His Crypti ...

Pak Set to Sign USD 6-8 Billion Bailout Deal With IMF: Finance Ministe ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, KXIP vs RR at Mohali: Buttler & Ashwin in Focus a ...

Notre-Dame's Precious Artworks to be Transferred to Louvre Museum

DMK's Dayanidhi Maran ducks questions on corruption, promises jobs and ...

Lok Sabha Elections in Vellore likely to be cancelled

EC imposes campaign ban on Yogi Adiyanath, Mayawati and Maneka Gandhi ...

Notre Dame of Paris 'saved' after fire destroys steeple

The race against time to tackle climate change agents

Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex end at record closing high; ICICI Bank, In ...

ICICI Bank, RIL, Godrej Properties among top stock picks by CLSA for 2 ...

Indian pharma growth decelerated in March but expect good future growt ...

Expect crude prices to stabilise around $66/barrel this year, says Woo ...

Lok Sabha Election 2019: How Agra, Ambedkar's favourite city, evolved ...

Marvel movies marathon — Iron Man to Captain Marvel, watching all 21 ...

In Rajasthan's Alwar, cow-related violence and poorly drafted laws agg ...

Jet Airways crisis: Debt-laden airline needs bigger cheque, experience ...

Reuters journalists jailed in Myanmar win Pulitzer; Wa Lone, Kyaw Soe ...

Champions League: Manchester United's misfiring attack needs fine-tuni ...

From Baisakhi to Vishu, these traditional foods mark the advent of New ...

Taking Indian politics to board games: How 'Shasn' and 'The Poll' plac ...

Infinix Smart 2 get Rs 2,000 price cut on Flipkart, to now sell from R ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.