Technical View | Nifty forms bullish candle, decisive move above 17,200 can pave way for further rally

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 21, 2023 / 04:55 PM IST

The next resistance is expected to be in the 17,200-17,250 zone, followed by 17,450-17,500 levels, whereas the supports are placed at 16,950-16,800 levels. If the index extends uptrend further then there can be confirmation that it has formed the bottom around 16,828, the low of March 20, experts said.

The Nifty50 expectedly bounced back and recouped all its previous day's losses on March 21, but still traded in a range below 17,200 which may be the next crucial resistance area. The recovery in global counterparts and rally in banking and financial services supported the market recovery.

The index opened higher at 17,060 and remained in an uptrend amid volatility throughout the session, to hit an intraday high of 17,128. It closed at 17,108, up 119 points and formed a decent bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts, after the formation of a Hammer in the previous session.

"The Nifty has been consolidating for the past few days, indicating indecisiveness. The trend remained negative for the short term as the index has been sustaining below the critical moving average on the daily chart. The RSI (relative strength index) on the daily chart has narrowed down its bearish crossover," Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said.