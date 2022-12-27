 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Technical View | Nifty forms bullish candle, crossing of 50 DMA can lift index to 18,300

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 27, 2022 / 04:44 PM IST

If the index sustains above 18,100 then 18,200 or 50-day simple moving average (DMA or SMA) could be next target followed by 18,300, with crucial support area of 17,900-18,000, experts said.

The Nifty50, after significant volatility in the early hour of trade, gained momentum and reclaimed the 18,100 mark on December 27, continuing the uptrend for the second consecutive session due to value buying in quality stocks after a recent correction.

The index has formed a bullish candle on the daily charts with a long lower shadow indicating support-based buying from the lower level, with a higher high formation. Hence, if the index sustains above 18,100 then an 18,200 or a 50-day simple moving average (DMA or SMA) could be the next target followed by 18,300, with a crucial support area of 17,900-18,000, experts said.

The momentum oscillator RSI (relative strength index) at 45 level on a daily scale and 56 level on weekly charts also showed an uptrend, indicating some more upside in coming sessions.

The Nifty50 opened higher at 18,090 and corrected up to 17,967, but after an initial hour of up and down, the index gained momentum and climbed up to 18,149. It finally settled with 118 points gains at 18,132 ahead of the monthly F&O expiry scheduled for coming Thursday.

"After a promising reversal formation, the market held the uptrend formation throughout the day. The higher bottom intraday formation is indicating the continuation of a pullback rally in the near future," Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities said.

For the trend-following traders, he feels 18,000 would act as a sacrosanct support level, above which the index could move up to a 50-day SMA (simple moving average) or 18,220. In case of any further upside, the index could move up to 18,300, he said.