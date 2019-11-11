Technical View: Nifty forms bullish candle, continues to defend crucial support 11,850

The Nifty remained volatile throughout the session amid fresh doubts over the US-China trade deal and a day ahead of the CPI inflation data but still managed to close in the green on November 11.

The index consolidated in the narrow range of 75 points and formed a small bullish candle on the daily scale, as dips were being bought into while hurdle remained at higher levels.

If the index holds 11,900 levels amid consolidation in the coming sessions, then it could move above 12,000-12,100 soon, say experts.

The Nifty opened lower at 11,879.20 and remained rangebound. It touched an intraday low of 11,853.95 and a high of 11,932.65, before closing 5.30 points higher at 11,913.50.

India VIX moved up by 2.46 percent to 16.25 levels.

"Albeit Nifty50 closed in a positive terrain with a small bullish candle, it breached and settled below the ascending trendline, which is in progress from the lows of 10,691 registered on September 20. In case bulls manage a sustainable trade above 11,932 levels (today's intraday high) in the next session, then the strength may get extended up to 12,034 levels and upward momentum shall pick up once again on a fresh breakout above 12,034 levels," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in, told Moneycontrol.

Support is visible in the 11,850-11,833 zone and a breach of 11,833 on closing basis will accelerate the selling pressure, he said.

As the index managed to close above 11,900, traders on the short side need to remain cautious and are advised to square off their short positions if the Nifty trades above 11,935 for more than 30 minutes in the next session, Mohammad said. A fresh shorting opportunity shall arise on a close below 11,830 for a target close to 11,700 levels, he added.

The market will remain shut on Tuesday for Gurunanak Jayanti.

Maximum Put open interest was seen at 11,600 followed by 11,500 strike, while maximum Call open interest was seen at 12,000 followed by 11,800 strike.

Marginal Call writing was seen at 12,200 followed by 12,300 strike, while Put unwinding was seen at all the immediate strike.

Options data suggests that the Nifty could trade in a 11,750-12,200 range.

The Bank Nifty continued to outperform the benchmark indices and extended its gains towards 31,200 levels. It formed a bullish candle on the daily scale, with a gain of 389.50 points, as buying interest was seen for the most part of the session. It closed at 31,138.90.