Technical View: Nifty forms bullish candle, consolidation seen if index holds 10,194

After another session of volatile trade, the Nifty50 closed slightly lower on June 25, the expiry day for June derivative contracts, but as the closing was higher than the opening, the index formed a bullish candle on daily charts.

The index remained in a 167-point range and managed to defend its previous day's intraday low of 10,281.95 at close.

As there was no extended selling pressure, the consolidation can be seen in the coming session as well, experts said.

But, as twin momentum oscillators generated a sell signal, traders should refrain from creating fresh long positions, said Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory at Chartviewindia.in. Intraday traders can consider fresh shorts below 10,190 levels for a modest target of 10,090 with the intraday high as stop, he said.

India VIX moved up by 0.51 percent from 29.57 to 29.73 levels.

After opening lower at 10,235.55, the Nifty hit an intraday low of 10,194.50 and a high of 10,361.80 amid volatility. The index settled at 10,288.90, down 16.40 points.

"Lack of follow through sell-off with a rangebound move of 167 points on expiry session in the Nifty is suggesting that Wednesday's sell-off can be just a reaction to the global cues. Hence, if the bulls manages to defend today's low of 10,194 in the next trading session, then a sideways move with an initial target of 10,361 can be expected. If that hurdle is cleared, the strength can get extended into the zone of 10,406–10,463 levels," Mohammad said.

A trend reversal in favour of the bulls should not be expected unless the Nifty closes above 10,553 levels, he said.

If the Nifty breaks 10,194, then it will confirm weakness in the trend and will initially drag the index towards 10,050, Mohammad said.

Since it is the beginning of new series, the options data is scattered at various strikes. Maximum Put open interest was seen at 10,000 followed by 9,500 strike, while maximum Call open interest was at 11,500 followed by 11,000 strike.

Marginal Call writing was seen in 11,500 and 11,000 strike while Put writing was seen at 9,500 then 10,000 strike.

The Bank Nifty opened negative but managed to hold 20,900-21,000 zone and headed towards 21,500-21,700 zone.

The index outperformed Nifty to close with 79.40 points gains at 21,506.20 and formed a bullish candle, as the closing was higher than the opening level.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

The Bank Nifty remained highly volatile in the broader trading range for most part of the day even after its flat to positive closing. “Now immediate resistance is seen at 21,700 and 22,000 while support is seen at 21,000-20,800 levels," Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.