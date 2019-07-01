Technical View: Nifty forms bullish candle, closing above 11,911 crucial for further upside

The Nifty50 traded sharply higher throughout session and closed above 11,850 levels, forming bullish candle on daily charts on July 1.

The rally was after US and China decided in G-20 Summit not to levy any new tariffs on each other.

Experts feel 11,911 is crucial level to watch out for in coming sessions, if the index closes above said level then there could be sharp upside.

The Nifty50 opened sharply higher at 11,839.90 and hit an intraday high of 11,884.65. It closed near day's high at 11,865.60, up 76.70 points.

"Albeit Nifty50 appears to have made a come back in Monday’s session with a small bullish candle, trade set up is still not favoring bulls completely as multiple technical ocsillatora are still in sell mode on daily charts. Even today’s advance/decline ratio is almost flat though it marginally favoured bulls," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He said unless Nifty closes above 11,911 mometum on the upside may not pick up. "In case bulls manage to push the said index beyond the hurdle of 11,911 then this rally can get expanded into the zone of 12,000-12,100 levels. However, stiff resistance in that zone can be expected as market participants may adopt a cautious stance ahead of the week end event in the form of budget."

Mazhar Mohammad further said on the downsides 11,775 appears to be the critical support for next couple of sessions and as long as Nifty sustains above the said level one can retain positive stance and look for a breakout above 11,911 where as breach of said support shall negate the bullish outlook and can drag down the index towards its 50 day EMA (11,698).