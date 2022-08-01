Technical View | Nifty forms bullish candle, can extend rally towards 17,500

The Nifty gained more than a percent on August 1 to close at a three-month high, buoyed by positive global cues, FII buying and promising auto sales numbers for July.

The index, which ended 1.06 percent higher at 17,340, formed a bullish candlestick pattern for yet another session. If it sustains above 17,150, the day's low, in the coming session, 17,400 can be the next target to watch out for, followed by 17,500, with 17,000-16,950 as a crucial support area, experts said.

"On multiple technical parameters, the index reached overbought levels from where a corrective downswing or a pause for a couple of sessions will be required. Hence, weakness in the index can be expected at a close below 17,154 levels," Mazhar Mohammad, Founder & Chief Market Strategist at Chartviewindia said.

If the index sustains above 17,154 levels, and makes an attempt to rally then the upswing can extend towards 17,500 levels.

Considering the overbought nature of technical indicators, Mohammad advised traders to book profits and remain neutral on the index.

All sectors, barring pharma, joined the rally. The Nifty auto index was the biggest gainer with more than 3 percent rally, ending at a record close, followed by the banking index that gained a percent. Index heavyweight Reliance Industries also supported the market, up 2.6 percent.

The broader market did better than the benchmarks, as the Nifty midcap 100 and smallcap 100 indices gained 1.7 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively, on strong breadth. About three shares advanced for every share declining on the NSE.

The rally defied a rise in the volatility index. India VIX rose 5.64 percent to 17.49 levels but the overall lower volatility is giving comfort to the bulls, experts said.

On the options front, the maximum Call open interest was at 18,000 strike followed by 17,500 strike, while the maximum Put open interest was at 16,500 strike followed by 17,000 strike.

Marginal Call writing was seen at 17,800 strike then 17,300 strike, while Put writing was seen at 17,000 then 17,200 strike.

The data indicates that the Nifty could trade in the 16,800-17,700 range in the coming sessions.

Banking index

The Bank Nifty opened 100 points higher at 37,594 and hit the day's high of 37,940. It closed 412 points higher over the previous session at 37,903.

It formed a bullish candle on the daily scale and formed higher highs for the fourth successive session. It has to hold above 37,777 to see an up move towards 38,250 and 38,500, whereas supports are placed at 37,500 and 37,250 levels, Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

On the stock front, a positive setup was seen in Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Indian Energy Exchange, Cholamandalam Investment, Adani Ports, Tata Power, Ashok Leyland, Tata Chemicals, Adani Enterprises, Bharat Electronics, Bharti Airtel, MRF, Deepak Nitrite, Havells, Indian Hotels, Trent, Siemens, NTPC, Power Grid Corporation, Maruti Suzuki and Pidilite Industries, while weakness was seen in MCX, IOC, Divis Labs and Piramal Enterprises.

