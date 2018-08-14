Technical View: Nifty forms bullish candle; be cautiously optimistic with stoploss below 11,367

The Nifty50 rebounded after two-day losses and extended rally as the day progressed despite volatility in the rupee which touched 70-mark per dollar for the first time on Tuesday.

The index closed decisively above psychological 11,400 levels despite mixed global cues, forming bullish candle on the daily candlestick charts.

The rally was broad based as all sectoral indices ended in the green with Pharma leading the charge with 3 percent rally. The broader markets also participated in the upmove, with Nifty Midcap index rising a percent.

The Nifty50 after opening higher at 11,381.70 extended gains as the day progressed and crossed 11,400 levels to hit an intraday high of 11,452.45. The index closed 79.30 points higher at 11,435.10.

The Indian equity market will remain shut on Wednesday for Independence Day.

The index formed bullish candle but technical oscillators on lower time frame charts are still on sell mode which is a cause for concern, experts said.

"Nifty50 made a strong come back as it registered a robust bullish candle which not only erased all the losses of last session but also comfortably closed above the bearish gap zone of 11,406–11,420 registered on Monday’s session," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

On the face of it, price chart is suggesting bullishness but technical oscillators on lower time frame charts are still on sell mode with daily MACD triggering a fresh sell signal in Tuesday’s session which is a cause for concern, he said. "Hence, to confirm more strength in this leg of upswing Nifty50 needs a strong close above 11,500 levels."

In that scenario this current leg of upswing can be expected to initially extend towards 11,615 levels, according to him.

As technical picture, as of now, is looking mixed traders are advised to remain cautiously optimistic with a stop below 11,367 levels, Mazhar said.

Jayant Manglik, President, Religare Broking expects volatility to remain high and would advise traders to hedge their risky leveraged positions.

India VIX fell by 1.52 percent to 13.19 levels.

On the option front, maximum Put open interest (OI) was seen at 11,000 followed by 11,200 strike while maximum Call OI was at 11,500 followed by 11,600 strike. Put writing was seen at 11,400 and 11,500 strikes whereas Call writing was seen 11,700 followed by 10,600 strike.

Option band signifies a hold in the current trading band in between 11,350 to 11,500 then 11,600 zones, experts said.

"Nifty index managed to respect its rising support trend line by connecting all the swing lows of 10,557, 10,630, 10,946 and 11,340 levels. It formed a Bullish candle and filled its supply gap by closing near to 11,435 zones," Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives, Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.

He said now the index has to continue to hold above 11,400 zones to extend its move towards 11,500 then 11,600 zones while on the downside immediate support is seen at 11,350 zones.

Bank Nifty opened positive and managed to rebound towards 28,050 zones.

"It respected its immediate support of 27,750 zones and a hold above 28,000 could take it towards 28,128 then 28,333 levels while immediate support is placed at 27,800-27,750 zones," Taparia said.