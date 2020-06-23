Technical View: Nifty forms bullish candle ahead of F&O expiry, may march towards 10,900

After an initial hour of volatility, the Nifty50 picked up momentum and extended gains to close at its highest in three-and-half-months on June 23 following positive global cues and an improved rate of recovery despite a spike in coronavirus infections.

The index closed above 10,450 levels and formed a bullish candle on daily charts, as the closing was above the opening levels.

As the index gained momentum ahead of the expiry of monthly derivative contracts on June 25, it can march towards its 200-day moving average placed at around 10,900-mark, say experts.

But considering the volatility and overbought nature of the rally, positional traders should refrain from shorting and continue to hold long positions with a stop below 10,300 and look for initial target at around 10,750, said Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in.

India VIX fell by 3.68 percent to 29.34. The bulls seem to be in a better position given the consolidation of VIX around 30 levels.

The Nifty50 opened higher at 10,347.95 but turned volatile to hit the day's low of 10,301.75. However, it gained momentum to touch an intraday high of 10,484.70 before signing off the session 159.80 points, or 1.55 percent, higher at 10,471, the highest closing since March 6.

"The bulls appear to have found their feet once again, after witnessing a mild pause in Tuesday's trading session with a Doji formation, as the Nifty50 registered a strong upmove, signalling the continuation of expansion phase on the upside," Mohammad said.

As the bulls clear all the near-term hurdles on the upside and with expiry around the corner, it can pave the way for further expansion of the current leg of upswing on the penultimate day of the expiry.

In such a scenario, the bulls can ideally target the 200-day moving average, he said.

However, in between, "bearish gap present in the zone of 10,751 – 10,827 levels, which was registered on March 9, may turn into a supply zone. Once all the supplies from this zone are absorbed then a test of 200-day average looks inevitable," Mohammad said.

On monthly options front, maximum Put open interest was seen at 10,000 followed by 9,500 strike, while maximum Call open interest was at 10,500 followed by 11,000 strike. Minor Call writing was seen in 10,500 followed by 10,650 strike while meaningful Put writing was seen in 10,400 followed by 10,300 strike.

The options data suggests that the upside and lower range have shifted higher and the index could trade in the 10,100-10,650 zone.

The Bank Nifty continued to form higher lows for the fifth consecutive session and headed towards 22,300. It has been outperforming the Nifty, led by buying in most of the heavyweights.

The index closed at 22,264.90, up 556.55 points, or 2.56 percent, and formed a bullish candle on daily charts.

"Now a follow action could even trigger the short-covering momentum. Looking at current chart structure, a hold above 22,000 zone could see a move towards 22,500 then 23,000 zone while immediate support is seen at 21,700 then 21,500 levels," Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.