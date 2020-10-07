Technical View: Nifty forms bullish candle again, analysts cautious after 5 straight days of gains

The Nifty50 continued its positive momentum for the fifth day and closed at a new seven-month high of 11,738.90 on October 7, backed by buying in auto, IT, select banks, FMCG and Reliance Industries.

The index closed above the 11,700-mark for the first time since February 25, 2020 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts again, as the closing was higher than the opening levels.

Experts advised caution, given the rally for five straight sessions and profit-booking in broader markets. The Nifty midcap index was down half a percent and the smallcap declined a third of a percent.

For the time, traders should remain neutral on the long side, Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory at Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol. However, intraday traders with a high-risk appetite can consider shorting, if the Nifty opens near 11,770 with a stop loss of 11,810 and can look for a modest target of 11,690, he said.

The Nifty50 started off session higher at 11,679.25 and remained strong for most of the day, hitting an intraday high of 11,763.05, near its earlier swing high of 11,794.25 touched on August 31. The index finally settled at 11,738.90, up 76.50 points.

"Albeit the bulls marched ahead decisively above its near term critical resistance point of 11,618 levels, broader markets appear to have undergone profit booking as revealed by the negative advance decline ratio. Besides, market appears to have stretched on the upside in the near term with successive positive closes for five sessions," Mohammad said.

In the next session, the Nifty will remain rangebound with negative bias, as upsides may remain capped at around 11,794 levels.

Though there is no immediate threat of a short-term correction, more weakness can be expected if the Nifty closes below 11,629, Mohammad said.

India VIX inched up 2.14 percent from 19.64 to 20.06 levels.

Given the current rally, the options data indicated an upward shift in immediate trading range of the Nifty to 11,500-11,900 from 11,400-11,800.

On the option front, maximum Put open interest was seen at 10,500 followed by 11,000 strike, while maximum Call open interest was at 12,000 followed by 12,500 strike. Marginal Call writing was seen in 12,100 and 12,300 strike while Put writing was seen at 11,700 then 11,500 strike.

The Bank Nifty opened flattish at 22,836.95 and drifted lower to the day's low of 22,607.80 in the initial hour of trade. However, buying interest was visible at lower zones and it extended gains towards 23,000 to hit the day’s high of 23,036.20.

The index closed 111.10 points higher at 22,964.80 and formed a bullish candle on the daily scale. It managed to close above its crucial hurdle of 22,750 for the second consecutive session.

"The Bank Nifty has been making higher highs-higher lows from the last four trading sessions and given the highest daily close in last 21 trading sessions. Now it needs to hold above 22,750 to witness an upmove towards 23,200 then 23,500 while on the downside, key support exists at 22,500 then 22,222 levels," Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

Positive setup was seen in TCS, Infosys, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki, Ambuja Cements, HDFC Bank, Berger Paints, ACC and Mindtree while weakness was seen in Torrent Power, HPCL, Coal India, Bharti Airtel, and Bajaj Finance, he added.

: Reliance Industries Ltd is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Moneycontrol.