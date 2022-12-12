 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Technical View | Nifty forms bullish candle after taking support at 18,350; trend may remain in favour of bears, say experts

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 12, 2022 / 05:06 PM IST

The Nifty50 index needs to hold support levels in coming sessions, which can help it gradually move towards 18,600-18,700. The consolidative nature of the market is expected to continue

The Nifty50 recouped early losses and consolidated in a range of 50-60 points in the rest of the trade before closing the session on a flat note on December 12. The index has taken support at 18,300-18,350 levels and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts as the closing was higher than the opening levels.

The index needs to hold those support levels in coming sessions, which can help it gradually move towards 18,600-18,700. Overall, the consolidative nature of the market is expected to continue, experts said.

The Nifty50 opened around 100 points lower at 18,402 and corrected up to 18,346, an intraday low, but bounced back immediately to climb up to 18,521 in the morning session itself. In the rest of the session, the index remained volatile and finally closed flat at 18,497.

"The Nifty has remained below the crucial level of 18,500 on a closing basis. During the day, the Nifty fell lower but found support around 18,350 before closing just below 18,500," Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said.

Going forward, he feels the trend may remain negative, with support placed at 18,350-18,200. On the higher end, 18,600-18,670 may act as a crucial resistance, the expert said.

On the Option front, maximum Call open interest was seen at 19,000 strike, followed by 20,000 strike and 18,500 strike, with Call writing at 19,100 strike and then 18,900 strike. The maximum Put open interest was seen at 18,000 strike followed by 18,500, with Put writing at 18,000 strike and then 18,400 strike.