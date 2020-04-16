Technical View: Nifty forms bullish candle, 9,200 crucial for strengthening sentiment

After a weak opening, the Nifty50 gained strength in late morning deals and extended gains to recoup previous day's losses on April 16 despite mixed global cues. Banking and financials, auto, metals and pharma stocks aided the rally, but selling in FMCG and IT stocks limited the gains.

The index recoiled after almost testing its critical short- term support available in the form of 13-day exponential moving average --placed at 8,821-- before signing off the session with a small bullish candle on daily charts, as the closing was higher than the opening.

For the time, the market may remain in a narrow trading range of 8,800-9,200 and appears to be awaiting for a stimulus package, which would facilitate a directional move in the index, say experts.

The Nifty50 opened lower at 8,851.25 and hit an intraday low of 8,821.90 but gained ground in late morning deals and extended upside to hit the day's high of 9,053.75. The index closed at 8,992.80, up 67.50 points or 0.76 percent.

"Technically speaking, a close below 8,820 can trigger a fresh leg of downswing, with initial target placed around 8,400 levels, whereas a breakout above 9,200 levels on closing basis can strengthen the bullish sentiment further, with targets placed in the zone of 9,700 –9,900 kinds of levels," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in, told Moneycontrol.

As directional move is missing and after the event, in the form of the stimulus package, the index can move in either of the directions, traders are advised to wait for a technical breakout and initiate trading bets in the direction of such a breakout, he said.

The Nifty Bank also witnessed similar movement and closed 342.95 points, or 1.80 percent, higher at 19,400, forming a small bullish candle on daily charts.

"The Nifty Bank is being a laggard in the current upmove and should witness a strong upmove as it has crossed its 20-day short-term average after a span of two months. The potential targets could be in range of 19,900 and 20,600 levels over the next few weeks," Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst, Reliance Securities, said.

Overall, he advised that one should follow a stock-specific approach now as the quarterly results season has started and it will provide individual reactions with respect to the results. "And management commentary will be important for the next leg of the move."