Technical View | Nifty forms bullish candle; 50 DEMA key to further upside towards 18,200

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 17, 2023 / 04:57 PM IST

If the Nifty50 extends uptrend and decisively closes above 50 DEMA, then there could be possible move towards 18,200-18,300 levels, with crucial support at 17,900-17,800, experts say.

The Nifty50 on January 17 recovered all its previous day's losses and added more gains as the day progressed to close above the psychological 18,000 mark for the first time in the last six straight sessions.

The index has formed a long bullish candle on the daily charts making higher high higher low formation for the third consecutive session indicating the possibility of further uptrend in coming sessions. Hence, if the index extends its uptrend and decisively closes above 50 DEMA (day exponential moving average - 18,097) then there could be a possible move towards 18,200-18,300 levels, with crucial support at 17,900-17,800, experts said.

The rally was driven by FMCG, technology, oil and gas, select banking and financial services and auto stocks.

The Nifty50 opened higher at 17,923 and climbed up to 18,072, an intraday high. Finally, it settled with 159 points gains at 18,053.

"Technically, the market has formed a bullish candle on daily charts and higher bottom formation on intraday charts, which is indicating further uptrend from the current levels," Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities said.

For the trend-following traders, he feels 17,950 would act as a strong support zone, above which the index could move up to 18,100-18,200 levels.