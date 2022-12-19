 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Technical View | Nifty forms bullish candle, 18,300 vital for further pullback

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 19, 2022 / 05:09 PM IST

As long as the index holds 18,300, a pullback rally is possible and the Nifty can move to 18,550-18,575, experts say

The Nifty50 recouped its previous day's losses to close above the vital 18,400 mark on December 19, driven by short covering and optimism in European counterparts. Auto, FMCG, metal, select banking & financial services stocks aided the rally.

The index opened higher at 18,288 and after initial volatility, gained strength to trade higher for the rest of the session and rose to the day’s high of 18,432. It closed 151 points down at 18,420.

The index formed a bullish candle on the daily charts, taking support at 18,250 level. It formed lower highs lower lows for the third straight session, indicating that the mood hadn’t completely changed to bullish.

"The Nifty found support near 18,250 and reversed sharply thereafter. However, the short-term formation is still on the negative side," Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities said.

As long as the index holds 18,300, a pullback rally is possible and the index can move to 18,550-18,575 or the 20-day simple moving average (SMA), placed at 18,541.

Below 18,300, the uptrend will be vulnerable and the index can slip to 18,200-18,150, the market expert said.