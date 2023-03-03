 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Technical View | Nifty forms bullish candle, 17,600 crucial for upmove

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 03, 2023 / 05:38 PM IST

Once the Nifty goes past 17,600-17,650, it can climb to 17,800-18,000. Support is at 17,250-17,300, experts have said

The Nifty ended the week on a strong note to close 272 points, or 1.57 percent, higher on March 3 in the biggest single-day gain since November 11, 2022.

The index formed a strong bullish candlestick on the daily charts, making higher highs and higher lows.

The Nifty also closed above its 200-day exponential moving average (EMA) of 17,582 as well as above 5 and 9-day EMA.

Going ahead, 17,600-17,650 is expected to be the crucial resistance area, as above it, the Nifty can go to 17,800-18,000, experts said. Support is at 17,250-17,300.