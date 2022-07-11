Technical View | Nifty forms bullish candle, 16,275 crucial for further upside

The Nifty closed flat with a negative bias on July 11, ending a three-day winning run as global markets remained cautious ahead of US inflation numbers.

The index opened lower at 16,136 and slipped to the day’s low of 16,115 but recovered smartly in the afternoon to hit the day’s high of 16,248. It, however, failed to hold on to it and settled at 16,216, down 4.6 points.

The index formed a bullish candle on the daily charts as the closing was higher than the opening level.

"Despite a weak opening, bulls managed to recoup almost all the intraday losses but still marginally closed in negative terrain, which can be a cause for concern. Hence, going forward, to regain strength the index needs to get past 16,275 levels," Mazhar Mohammad, Founder & Chief Market Strategist at Chartviewindia said.

"If we read the candles of the last three trading sessions in isolation then it is hinting at short-term weakness which can be confirmed if the index slips below 16,115 levels with initial targets close to 16,000 levels," said the market expert.

Traders should go long only above 16,275 levels, whereas shorting opportunity for intraday traders can arise below 16,115 levels, he said.

The broader markets were strong. The Nifty midcap 100 and the smallcap 100 gained nearly a percent each.

India VIX was down 0.14 percent to 18.37 levels. Now it needs to sustain at lower zones for market stability, experts said.

On the options front, the maximum Call open interest was seen at 17,000 strike followed by 16,500 strike, while maximum Put open interest was at 15,000 strike followed by 15,500 strike. Marginal Call writing was seen at 16,200 strike followed by 16,300 strike, while Put writing was seen at 16,000 strike then 16,100 strike.

The data indicates that the Nifty may trade in a broader range of 15,700 to 16,500 in the coming sessions.

Banking index

The Bank Nifty opened marginally negative at 35,018 but gained strength to hit the day’s high of 35,543. It formed a bullish candle on the daily frame and closed 346 points higher from the previous session at 35,470.

"It has to hold above 35,250 levels to make an up move towards 35,750 and 36,000 levels whereas supports are placed at 35,000 and 34,750 zones," Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

On the stock front, a positive setup was seen in Granules India, Exide Industries, Eicher Motors, Bank of Baroda, Adani Enterprises, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Aarti Industries, Canara Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, City Union Bank, Coal India, Federal Bank, Bata India, TVS Motor, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints and Indian Hotels.

Weakness was seen in TCS, Bharti Airtel, HCL Technologies, Infosys and BPCL, he added.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.