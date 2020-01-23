App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2020 05:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Technical View: Nifty forms bullish candle; 12,220 key for bulls

A long bull candle was formed today, that placed beside the negative candle of the last session. This pattern indicates an upside bounce in the market.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Nifty50 snapped its four day losing streak and ended comfortably above 12,150-level on the back of buying seen in the banking, infra and energy names.

The index ended 0.6 percent higher at 12,180.40, forming bullish candle as it took support near the 50-EMA placed at 12,080.

Market recouped losses but for bulls to regain control on D-Street a close above 12,220-12,250 is required on the Nifty50, suggest experts.

Close

"The strength of near-term trend reversal in favour of bulls can be expected on a close above 12,225 levels. In such a scenario this pull back rally can get extended into the zone of 12,298-12,361 kinds of levels. Contrary to this a close below 12,087 can resume the weakness in the index with targets placed around 11,900 levels," said Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in.

related news

"In case Nifty consolidates in next trading session without violating 12,094 levels then positional traders with high risk appetite can go long and look for a target of 12,290 with a stop placed below 12,085 levels," he added.

A long bull candle was formed today, that placed beside the negative candle of the last session. This pattern indicates an upside bounce in the market.

"The short term trend of Nifty positive, further upmove could be considered as a pre-budget upside rally. The next upside levels to be watched at 12250/12300 in the next few sessions. Key support is placed at 12050 levels," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC securities.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 23, 2020 05:11 pm

tags #Technicals

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.