Technical View: Nifty forms bullish candle; 12,220 key for bulls

The Nifty50 snapped its four day losing streak and ended comfortably above 12,150-level on the back of buying seen in the banking, infra and energy names.
The index ended 0.6 percent higher at 12,180.40, forming bullish candle as it took support near the 50-EMA placed at 12,080.
Market recouped losses but for bulls to regain control on D-Street a close above 12,220-12,250 is required on the Nifty50, suggest experts.
"The strength of near-term trend reversal in favour of bulls can be expected on a close above 12,225 levels. In such a scenario this pull back rally can get extended into the zone of 12,298-12,361 kinds of levels. Contrary to this a close below 12,087 can resume the weakness in the index with targets placed around 11,900 levels," said Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in.
"In case Nifty consolidates in next trading session without violating 12,094 levels then positional traders with high risk appetite can go long and look for a target of 12,290 with a stop placed below 12,085 levels," he added.
A long bull candle was formed today, that placed beside the negative candle of the last session. This pattern indicates an upside bounce in the market."The short term trend of Nifty positive, further upmove could be considered as a pre-budget upside rally. The next upside levels to be watched at 12250/12300 in the next few sessions. Key support is placed at 12050 levels," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC securities.