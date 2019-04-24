App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2019 05:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Technical View: Nifty forms bullish candle ahead of F&O expiry, 11,564 level key to sustain up move

Option band signifies a shift in trading range 11,600 to 11,800 zones, experts said, adding decline in volatility has given some comfort to bulls. India VIX fell by 3.76 percent to 23.71 levels.

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Whatsapp

Nifty50, after consolidation, gained solid strength in last hour of trade and snapped three-day losing streak on April 24 as bulls staged a comeback, driven by banking & financials and technology stocks.

The index closed above 11,700 levels ahead of expiry of April derivative contracts and formed strong bullish candle on daily charts after Three Black Crows pattern formation in last three straight sessions.

11,564 is a crucial level for bulls to sustain momentum, experts said, adding the correction phase may end if the index closes above 11,787.

related news

The Nifty50 after opening higher at 11,601.50 remained rangebound but did not fall below its previous closing and hit an intraday low of 11,578.85. The index gained strength in last hour of trade and hit a day's high of 11,740.85. It closed at 11,726.20, up 150.20 points.

"Bulls made a strong comeback in the post lunch session, perhaps on the back of short covering from banking and financial services space and registered a strong bullish candle which erased last two sessions of losses beside filling the bearish gap, present in the zone of 11,727–11,738, registered on April 22," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He said sustaining above 11,564 levels going forward will be critical for bulls to retain the bullish momentum whereas a close above 11,787 may signal the end of correction at recent low of 11,564.

In that scenario, as the uptrend is intact, eventually bulls will able to conquer recent swing high of 11,856 levels and march ahead towards 12,000 kinds of levels, he added.

According to Mazhar Mohammad, any dip in next session can be an opportunity to create fresh longs with a stop below 11,564 levels. "The bullish outlook for market shall get negated if Nifty slips below 11,550 levels."

On the option front, maximum Put open interest (OI) is at 11,500 followed by 11,600 strike while maximum Call OI is at 11,800 followed by 12,000 strike. Meaningful Put writing is at 11,700 followed by 11,650 strike while Call unwinding is at 11,700 followed by 11,600 strike.

Option band signifies a shift in trading range 11,600 to 11,800 zones, experts said, adding decline in volatility has given some comfort to bulls. India VIX fell by 3.76 percent to 23.71 levels.

"Nifty index formed a bullish candle on daily scale and negated its formation of lower highs - lower lows after the profit booking decline of last three trading sessions," Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

Now it has to hold above 11,666 to extend its gains towards 11,761 then 11,850 zones while on downside supports are seen at 11,600 then major at 11,550 zones, he added.

Bank Nifty recovered sharply from its lower band of 29,450-29,650 zones and extended its gains towards 29,900 levels. The index closed 381.10 points lower at 29,860.80 and formed a bullish candle on daily scale, negating its lower highs formation after two trading sessions.

"Now it has to hold above 29,750 zone to witness a bounce towards 30,000 then 30,250 zones while on the downside, support is seen at 29,500 levels," Chandan Taparia said.
First Published on Apr 24, 2019 05:01 pm

tags #Market Edge #Nifty #Sensex #Technicals

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Avengers Endgame movie review: Game over for Marvel's competition

Student Of The Year 2 new song: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara S ...

Aditya Roy Kapur reveals that he was a stalker with a fake account bef ...

Exclusive: Lata Mangeshkar’s family reacts to PM Modi calling Jyoti ...

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella are soon to be parents; list of celebs who ...

Katrina Kaif approached for a biopic on athlete PT Usha?

IPL 2019: AB de Villiers beats Yuzvendra Chahal at bowling, but Yuzi ...

Hurray! Sara Ali Khan roped in opposite Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1 re ...

Akshay Kumar, Narendra Modi interview: PM takes a dig at Twinkle Khann ...

WATCH | With Bairstow Leaving, We Need a Different Plan: Shakib

24x7 Screenings for Avengers: Endgame, Bookings Open For 3 AM Show

IPL 2019 | KKR Set Sights on Ending Losing Streak Against RR

As BJP Fields Sunny Deol from Gurdaspur, Kavita Khanna Says 'Felt Betr ...

Madras High Court Revises Earlier Order, Lifts Ban on Further Download ...

Pak Militant Belonging to LeT Arrested in Baramulla, Paraded Before Me ...

12-Year-Old Raped by Father’s Friend After Being Lured With Sweets, ...

IPL 2019: RCB VS KXIP, Can RCB Continue Their Winning Streak?

Avengers Cast Gets Hands and Feet Imprinted into Cement at TCL Chinese ...

Covering political rallies: The heart is in the villages

Iran threatens to block Strait of Hormuz: How it could impact global o ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: From slums to A-list actors' bungalows, here's a ...

The Dutch disease and its role in the current Venezuela crisis, explai ...

PM Modi biopic should be released after Lok Sabha polls: EC to SC

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 490 points higher, Nifty at 11,726; financia ...

Vodafone Idea's Rs 25,000-crore rights issue subscribed only 50% so fa ...

Q4 likely to be a mixed quarter for corporate banks, says Vaibhav Sang ...

Lower hedging cost makes borrowing in dollars attractive for companies ...

India's no-show at China's Belt Road Forum meet no surprise, but New D ...

Lok Sabha election 2019: High poll turnout has traditionally aided Con ...

Travels through the Hindi belt: Unpaid and unemployed, Kanpur's textil ...

From Iron Man 3 to Captain Marvel: How MCU complicates the idea of the ...

CMIE data shows unemployment rate crossed 8% in first three weeks of A ...

Asian Athletics Championships 2019: Clumsy baton exchanges during rela ...

The Kolis, one of the oldest fishing communities of Mumbai, face an un ...

Tishani Doshi on Small Days and Nights, writing about marriage and the ...

Xiaomi Redmi 7 review: Great design and all-round performance at the r ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.