Technical View: Nifty forms bullish candle ahead of F&O expiry, 11,564 level key to sustain up move

Nifty50, after consolidation, gained solid strength in last hour of trade and snapped three-day losing streak on April 24 as bulls staged a comeback, driven by banking & financials and technology stocks.

The index closed above 11,700 levels ahead of expiry of April derivative contracts and formed strong bullish candle on daily charts after Three Black Crows pattern formation in last three straight sessions.

11,564 is a crucial level for bulls to sustain momentum, experts said, adding the correction phase may end if the index closes above 11,787.

The Nifty50 after opening higher at 11,601.50 remained rangebound but did not fall below its previous closing and hit an intraday low of 11,578.85. The index gained strength in last hour of trade and hit a day's high of 11,740.85. It closed at 11,726.20, up 150.20 points.

"Bulls made a strong comeback in the post lunch session, perhaps on the back of short covering from banking and financial services space and registered a strong bullish candle which erased last two sessions of losses beside filling the bearish gap, present in the zone of 11,727–11,738, registered on April 22," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He said sustaining above 11,564 levels going forward will be critical for bulls to retain the bullish momentum whereas a close above 11,787 may signal the end of correction at recent low of 11,564.

In that scenario, as the uptrend is intact, eventually bulls will able to conquer recent swing high of 11,856 levels and march ahead towards 12,000 kinds of levels, he added.

According to Mazhar Mohammad, any dip in next session can be an opportunity to create fresh longs with a stop below 11,564 levels. "The bullish outlook for market shall get negated if Nifty slips below 11,550 levels."

On the option front, maximum Put open interest (OI) is at 11,500 followed by 11,600 strike while maximum Call OI is at 11,800 followed by 12,000 strike. Meaningful Put writing is at 11,700 followed by 11,650 strike while Call unwinding is at 11,700 followed by 11,600 strike.

Option band signifies a shift in trading range 11,600 to 11,800 zones, experts said, adding decline in volatility has given some comfort to bulls. India VIX fell by 3.76 percent to 23.71 levels.

"Nifty index formed a bullish candle on daily scale and negated its formation of lower highs - lower lows after the profit booking decline of last three trading sessions," Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

Now it has to hold above 11,666 to extend its gains towards 11,761 then 11,850 zones while on downside supports are seen at 11,600 then major at 11,550 zones, he added.

Bank Nifty recovered sharply from its lower band of 29,450-29,650 zones and extended its gains towards 29,900 levels. The index closed 381.10 points lower at 29,860.80 and formed a bullish candle on daily scale, negating its lower highs formation after two trading sessions.

"Now it has to hold above 29,750 zone to witness a bounce towards 30,000 then 30,250 zones while on the downside, support is seen at 29,500 levels," Chandan Taparia said.