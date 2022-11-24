 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Technical View | Nifty forms big bullish candle, all eyes set on record high

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 24, 2022 / 04:52 PM IST

Experts said that the sustainability of the 18,400 mark in coming sessions could push the index beyond the 18,600 mark, with crucial support at the 18,300 and 18,000 levels.

Bank Nifty on November 24 opened positive at 42,838 and crossed the much-awaited psychological 43,000 mark to hit a record high of 43,163.40.

The Nifty50 on November 24 put up a stellar performance and ended the last day of the monthly F&O series at a record closing high, with great hope for the December series, especially after FOMC minutes. The increasing possibility for the moderate pace of rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve, and falling oil prices & US dollar index caused a healthy rally.

The index closed way above its opening levels and formed a big bullish candle on the daily charts, indicating further positive mood at Dalal Street going ahead. That apart, there was a breakout of a long downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining October 19, 2021, and November 16, 2022, making higher high higher low formation for the second straight session.

Hence, the sustainability of the 18,400 mark in coming sessions can push the index beyond the 18,600 mark, with crucial support at 18,300 and 18,000 levels, experts said.

"This (record high 18,604) will be the make or break level to be monitored on a closing basis, which will determine further course of action not only from a short term perspective but also for the medium term," Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas said.

The Nifty50 opened higher at 18,326 and after initial minutes of volatility, it gained strength to show a gradual upmove for the rest of the session to reclaim the 18,500 mark intraday. The index finally settled with 217 points gains at 18,484, while the BSE Sensex closed above 62,000 for the first time since October 2021.

"On daily charts, the Nifty has now formed a long bullish candle and is also holding higher high and higher low formation on daily and intraday charts which is broadly positive," Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities said.