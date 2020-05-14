Technical View: Nifty forms Bearish Island Reversal pattern, selling seen if bulls fails to defend 9,000

The Nifty50 opened sharply lower wiping out gains made after the government announced a Rs 20-lakh-crore stimulus package and closed near day's low on May 14 following weak global cues and rise in new infections. The fall in banking & financials, IT and metals stocks pulled the market lower.

Through the session, the index traded below the previous day's low and closed way below the 9,200-mark to form a bearish candle that resembled Bearish Island Reversal pattern on daily charts.

A Bearish Island Reversal occurs when the day’s high is lower than previous day’s low and the previous day’s low is higher than the high of the day before.

Experts say the bulls have to defend the 9,000-mark in the coming session and if they fail, then there could be further selling pressure.

Positional traders are advised to remain short on this market, with a stop above 9,280 on closing basis and look for a bigger target.

The Nifty50 started off lower at 9,213.95 and gradually extended losses to hit the day's low of 9,119.75. The index closed at 9,142.75, down 240.80 points or 2.57 percent.

"Ideally such a price behaviour shall trigger a fresh leg of downswing by marking an interim top at recent high of 9,584 levels. Hence if some sort of downtrend is in progress from recent highs of 9,889 levels, then eventually the Nifty shall breach all the near-term supports by opening a slightly higher target placed around 8,400 levels," said Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist–Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in.

In between, the bulls may try to put up some fight around 9,000 but a lower close will accentuate selling pressure, he said.

Upsides shall remain capped at around 9,400 and a close above this should be considered as an initial sign of strength for the bulls, he added.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Senior Technical Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, also said the index has once again fallen below its crucial daily moving averages.

"This shows that the bears are having upper hand on the index. The short-term momentum indicators also continue to favour the bears. Thus the index looks set to break the near-term support zone of 9,050-9,000. Once the support breaks, 8,820-8,800 will be the subsequent target area to watch out for," he added.

The Bank Nifty also registered a similar movement, with gap-up opening at 19,197.70 and gradually falling further to touch an intraday low of 19,024.75.

The index lost 566.50 points or 2.89 percent to close at 19,068.50 and formed bearish candle on the daily charts.