Technical View: Nifty forms bearish candle, may hit 8,555 if near term support breaks

The Nifty wiped out all the gains of March 13 to close nearly 8 percent lower on March 16, as global turmoil triggered by a spike in coronavirus cases continue to roil markets. Selling was seen across sectors, with Bank, IT, Metal and Realty indices down 8-9 percent.

The bears were aggressive from the word go and dragged the index lower as the day progressed. The index witnessed the second-biggest single-day closing loss in the last one week and formed a bearish candle on daily charts as closing was lower than opening levels.

The broader markets also corrected sharply, though the loss was a fraction lower compared to benchmarks. The Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices were down more than 6 percent.

Experts expect the sentiment to remain negative along with volatility and if the index breaks the near-term support of 9,100, then it can test 8,555 seen last week.

The Nifty opened lower at 9,587.80 and hit the day's low of 9,165.10, following the rout in global markets. The index closed at 9,197.40, down 757.80 points, or 7.61 percent.

"Market participants appear to be clueless about the rapidly spreading pandemic, which is resulting in the widespread selloff among global markets without any respite, which even forced Indian markets to give up almost all the gains witnessed in last Friday’s session," said Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist–Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in.

In the next couple of trading sessions, if the index trades below 9,100 consistently, then sometime next week, it can revisit the panic lows of 8,555, he said.

In case the index manages a sustainable close above 9,600, then sideways consolidation can be expected in 9,100–10,000 range, he added.

While near-term trading opportunities may continue to remain uncertain but certainly a case for long-term investment is strongly evolving around these levels, Mohammad said.

Considering the global scenario, traders should refrain taking long positions as all markets are in a strong bear grip and all the small bounces have been used as selling opportunity, said Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

He says unwinding pressure could keep the street under pressure.

On the options front, maximum Call open interest was at 12,000 then 10,000 strike while maximum Put open interest was at 9,000 then 9,500 strike.

Options open interest data remained scattered and shifted at various strikes as many Put writers got trapped in recent market fall. Call writing was seen at 10,000 strike while Put writing was seen at 8,100 then 8,200 strike and even sliding lower day by day with the lower market range.

India VIX closed with a surge of 14.39 percent at 58.87 levels. Higher VIX beyond 50 zones suggests that volatile swings could continue.

"Volatility has to cool down from current multiple-year high zones then only stability and a smooth ride could be back in the Indian market," said Taparia.

The Bank Nifty opened gap down and continued its negative momentum throughout the day. It formed a bearish candle on the daily chart and closed at 23,101.20, down 2065.25 points or 8.21 percent.

After a sharp recovery of March 13, follow-up buying was missing which is a negative sign for the market.

"At the current juncture, there is no sign of reversal on charts and thus traders are advised to remain cautious till market doesn't settle this dust. Going forward, immediate resistance is placed at 24,100 and then 25,700 levels; while support can be seen around 22,000 and 21,300 levels," Taparia said.