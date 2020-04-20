Technical View: Nifty forms Bearish Engulfing pattern, traders should avoid long bets

The Nifty50 settled flat after a roller coaster ride throughout the session on April 20 amid uncertainty over easing of new infections globally and lack of direction from March quarter earnings. The weak global cues also weighed on sentiment.

The index failed to hold on to sharp opening gains amid volatility and formed bearish candle resembling a Bearish Engulfing pattern on daily charts following Hanging Man formation in the previous session.

A Bearish Engulfing Pattern consists of two candles. One candle is usually a small candle which is followed by a large black or red candlestick pattern that engulfs the short one or the previous candle.

A bearish candlestick pattern suggests that bears were able to regain control after the index moved in a narrow range of 160 points. It is usually seen as the end of an uptrend but if the index breaks below its crucial support level of 9,103, selling pressure could accelerate.

The Nifty50 opened sharply higher at 9,390.20, but wiped out all those gains within the first half an hour of trade and turned highly volatile for the rest of the session. The index hit an intraday low of 9,230.80 in late morning deals and closed at 9,261.85, down 4.90 points.

"In next trading session if it trades below 9,230 levels then initially weakness shall get extended into the short term support zone of 9,103 – 9,091 levels but if a fresh down swing is unfolding from the highs of 9,390 levels then ideal target for that swing shall be below 8,821 levels," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

Contrary to this, if Nifty sustains above 9,390 levels then the upswing shall initially face resistance around 9,468 levels and a decisive close beyond that hurdle shall open up a new target of 9,800 levels, he said.

For time being, considering the weak candle formations, Mazhar Mohammad advised traders to avoid long-side bets. However, intraday traders can consider shorting below 9,230 levels and look for a target of 9,100 with a stop loss above intraday high, he said.

On monthly options front, maximum Call open interest was at 10,000 then 9,500 strike while maximum Put open interest was at 8,000 then 9,000 strike. Put writing was seen at 9,000 then 8,700 strike while some Call writing was seen at 10,000 strike, followed by marginal unwinding in 9,000 Call.

India VIX moved up by 2.03 percent to 43.45 levels after the decline of last three sessions.

"VIX cooled down from higher levels and now hovering around its support of previous swing highs and 61.80% retracement level of the entire up move which may cause a pause in bounce or a volatile move in the market," Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

Nifty Bank also witnessed volatility and underperformed the benchmark index. The index lost 158.75 points or 0.77 percent to close at 20,522.70 and formed Bearish Engulfing pattern on daily charts.

"Currently, it is hovering just above 20 DEMA and consolidation breakout level, which is a sign of relief for the bulls. However, it is yet to cross its recent swing high of 21,462. Going forward, we may see extension in ongoing bounce towards 21,500 - 22,000 zone while support is now placed at 19,700 and then 19,100 levels," Chandan Taparia said.