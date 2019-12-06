Technical View: Nifty forms bearish engulfing pattern on weekly charts, more selling pressure seen

The Nifty traded lower for the major part of the day and closed in the red for the second consecutive session on December 6, dragged by selling pressure across sectors. A weak economic growth outlook, expected higher inflation and a likely slip in fiscal path dented the sentiment.

The index closed at over two-week low and formed a bearish candle on daily charts, while on the weekly scale, there was a bearish engulfing pattern formation. It lost a percent during the week.

A bearish engulfing pattern consists of two candles. One candle is usually a small candle, which is followed by a large black or red candlestick pattern that engulfs the short one or the previous candle.

A bearish candle suggests that the bears were able to regain control after the index moved in a narrow range for the past few sessions. It is usually seen as the end of an uptrend but if the index breaks below its crucial support level of 11,800, selling pressure could accelerate.

The Nifty opened higher at 12,047.35 and hit the day's high of 12,057.05, but after an initial hour of positive trade, it lost ground and traded lower for the rest of the session to hit an intraday low of 11,888.85. It closed 96.90 points lower at 11,921.50.

"The Nifty appears to have registered not only a breakdown below its 19-day old ascending channel but also decisively closed below its 13-day exponential moving average, which propped up the prices higher on a couple of occasions in the past. This channel breakdown opened up new targets for the Nifty placed around 11,700 levels, which also interestingly coincides with the value of 50-day exponential moving average (11,733)," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in, told Moneycontrol.

He said moreover bearish engulfing formation on the weekly charts appears to have further dampened the sentiment for the bulls, thereby confirming the possibility of bigger downsides.

Hence in the next couple of trading sessions, if the Nifty slips below 11,888, then correction shall initially get expanded up to 11,800 whereas a breach of that shall lead to the test of its 50-day exponential moving average whose value is placed around 11,733 levels, he added.

For now, upsides shall remain capped around 12,081 and strength should not be expected unless it closes above the said level, Mohammad said. Therefore positional traders can continue to remain short on the index with a stop above 12,000 on a closing basis and look for a bigger target placed around 11,730, he said.

Maximum Put open interest was seen at 12,000 followed by 11,500 strike, while maximum Call open interest was seen at 12,000 followed by 12,500 strike. Call writing was seen at 12,000 followed by 12,100 strike while Put writing was seen at 11,500 followed by 11,800 strike.

Option data suggests there was a shift in lower trading range for Nifty to 11,700-12,100 levels.

India VIX fell by 4.62 percent to 13.64 levels.

The Nifty Bank, too, witnessed a sharp fall in the last trading session. This index has formed a bearish candlestick with downward momentum. Both private and PSU banks witnessed selling.

The Nifty Bank closed at 31,341.50, down 1.17 percent, while the Nifty Private Bank index declined 1 percent and PSU Bank was down 4.4 percent, the biggest loser among all indices.