Technical View | Nifty forms bearish Engulfing pattern, further weakness likely

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 09, 2022 / 04:56 PM IST

The Nifty50 lost all its early gains and remained under pressure for the rest of the session on December 9 despite the positive trend in global counterparts. Technology, metal, PSU banks and oil & gas stocks pulled the Nifty50 tad below the crucial support of 18,500 which was being held for several days.

The index has formed a bearish Engulfing pattern on the daily charts, indicating the possibility of further weakness in the coming sessions.

A Bearish Engulfing is a two candlesticks pattern. One candle is usually a small candle which is followed by a large black or red candlestick pattern that engulfs the short one or the previous candle.

If the index decisively fails to get back above 18,500 then further selling pressure towards 18,400-18,300 can be seen in the coming days, but on the higher side, 18,600-18,700 is expected to be a crucial resistance area, experts said. Traders also seem to be cautious ahead of the next big event - the FOMC interest rate decision due next week.

The Nifty50 opened higher at 18,662, but after an initial hour of gains, lost all its gains and corrected up to 18,410 in the afternoon, which can be a crucial level for further downside. The index finally settled with 113 points loss at 18,497.

The index fell more than a percent during the week and formed a bearish candle on the weekly scale.