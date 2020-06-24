Technical View: Nifty forms Bearish Engulfing pattern, 10,281 crucial for further downside

It looked like another good day for the Nifty50 but by afternoon, the bears were in complete control and the index wiped out around 250 points from the day's high to close lower on June 24, a day ahead of the expiry of derivative contracts. Weak European cues and rising coronavirus infections pulled the market down.

As expected, the index witnessed profit-booking at around 10,500-10,600 range and snapped the four-day winning streak, forming a Bearish Engulfing pattern on the daily charts.

A bearish candlestick pattern suggests that the bears were able to regain control after four consecutive trading sessions. It is usually seen as the end of an uptrend and if the index breaks below its crucial 10,281 levels, selling pressure could accelerate.

For the time, positional traders with high-risk appetite should take short-side exposure through Put options and also make use of rallies to create short positions with a stop above 10,553 levels, said Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in.

After opening strong at 10,529.25, the Nifty touched the day’s high of 10,553.15 but turned volatile in late morning deals. As selling pressure extended, the index slipped to the day's low of 10,281.95. It closed 165.70 points or 1.58 percent down at 10,305.30.

"The Nifty50 appears to have changed its course of action as the indices registered Bearish Engulfing formation hinting that reversal may be in the offing from the intraday high of 10,553 levels. However, a confirmation in this regard is required with a follow through selling below 10,281 levels in next trading session," Mohammad said.

In that scenario initial targets on the downside can be towards 10,040, where there seems to be confluence of support points, he said.

According to Mohammad, if the sell-off was a reaction to global cues, then the Nifty would need to get past 10,553 levels to reinstate its bullish undertone. Till then, the trajectory of the market shall remain in southern direction.

All sectoral indices, barring FMCG, closed in the red.

India VIX moved up by 0.81 percent to to 29.57 levels.

"No major swing in volatility even after profit-booking decline in market suggests limited downside and emergence of support after some more declines," said Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal.

The options data suggested a trading range at 10,100-10,500 levels.

On monthly options front, maximum Put open interest was at 10,000 followed by 9,500 strike, while maximum Call open interest was at 10,500 followed by 10,600 strike. Meaningful Call writing was seen in 10,500 followed by 10,400 strike while minor Put writing was seen in 10,100 followed by 10,150 strike.

The Bank Nifty also opened positive at 22,479.35, which was also its intrady high, but immediately came under selling pressure and fell sharply to hit the day’s low of 21,336.35 in late trade by correcting 1,143 points from its intraday high.

The index fell 838.10 points or 3.76 percent to close at 21,426.80 and formed a Bearish Belt hold and Bearish Engulfing pattern on daily scale by wiping out the positive momentum of the last two trading sessions.

"Negative price formation after the decent move of last four sessions suggest a pause in positive momentum. Now immediate resistance is seen at 22,000 and 22,500 while support is seen at 21,000-20,800 levels," Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.