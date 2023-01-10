 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Technical View | Nifty forms Bearish Engulfing kind of pattern, defends 17,800

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 10, 2023 / 04:46 PM IST

The Nifty50 reversed more than half of its previous day's gains and formed a bearish candle which, to some extent, resembles a Bearish Engulfing kind of pattern formation on the daily charts on January 10, indicating a negative mood. But the index strongly defended 17,800, the sacrosanct support zone area.

Hence if the said support area gets broken, then the index can extend losses up to 17,700-17,600 levels, whereas the 18,000-18,100 zone is expected to be a critical hurdle for the market, experts said.

Banking & financial services, and technology were the key drivers for the market on the downside.

The Nifty50 opened moderately higher at 18,121 but immediately turned lower, and as the day progressed, it extended correction up to 17,856. The index settled with 187 points losses at 17,914.

"Trading sentiment has been very weak and most of the sluggish external factors are prompting investors to book profit at regular intervals. Technically, the Nifty has formed a long bearish candle on daily charts indicating further weakness from the current levels," Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities said.

For bulls, he feels 18,000 would be the key level to watch out for, and above the same, the index could retest the level of 18,100-18,150.