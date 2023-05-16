Technical View | Nifty forms Bearish Engulfing kind of pattern, 18,200 to be key support

Market

The Nifty50 wiped out all its previous day's gains and closed six-tenth of a percent down on May 16 despite positive trend in global peers. Most of sectors, barring IT and PSU Bank, were under pressure.

The index opened higher at 18,432, which was also an intraday high, and after an initial hour of volatility, it turned in favour of bears and hit the day's low of 18,264 in late trade. The index settled at 18,286, down 112 points and formed Bearish Engulfing as well as Bearish Belt Hold kind of pattern on the daily scale, which generally are bearish reversal patterns.

Now 18,200 is expected to act as a key support in coming session and if it fails to hold the same then psychological 18,000 mark is the key to watch, whereas 18,400-18,500 area is likely to be near term hurdle on the higher side, experts said.

A 'Bearish Belt Hold' pattern is formed when the opening price becomes the highest point of the trading day (intraday high) and the index declines throughout the day making up the large body. The candle will either have a small or no upper shadow and a small lower shadow.

A Bearish Engulfing pattern consists of two candles. One candle is usually a small candle, which is followed by a large black or red candlestick pattern that engulfs the short one or the previous candle.

"The Nifty index experienced a decline as selling pressure emerged around a historical congestion level on the daily timeframe. Furthermore, a Bearish Engulfing pattern has formed, indicating a potential reversal in the market," said Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities.

The relative strength index (RSI) has also entered a bearish crossover, suggesting a shift towards bearish sentiment.

Over the short term, "it is expected that the Nifty will continue to exhibit weakness and could potentially drift towards the support level of 18,200. A decisive drop below this support level may trigger additional selling pressure in the market. On the upside, resistance is observed at 18,300 and 18,500," Rupak said.

Per Option data, 18,400 strike and 18,500 strike owned the maximum Call open interest, which can be near term hurdles for the Nifty. The meaningful Call writing was also seen at similar strikes in same sequence.

On the Put side, we have maximum open interest at 18,300 strike, followed by 18,200, 18,100 and 18,000 strikes, which can be crucial levels on the lower side, with writing at 18,100 strike, then 17,500 strike.

"The current structure of open interest suggests a sideways movement of the index for the next coming days as the current week expiry has higher Puts written whereas the monthly expiry of May series has higher magnitude of Calls written," said Rahul Ghose, Founder & CEO at Hedged.

On the Bank Nifty front, he feels the strength in the index is likely to sustain as any correction that happens because of profit booking from this point as well will meet with a demand zone between 43,500 and the 42,800 level.

Bank Nifty retreated from its record closing high and corrected up to 43,816 on an intraday basis, before closing the session at 43,904, down 168 points. The index has formed bearish candlestick pattern on the daily scale, and negated higher highs formation of last three consecutive sessions.

The volatility inched up by 0.91 percent to 13.29 levels, from 13.17 levels, continuing up move for yet another session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.