Technical View | Nifty forms bearish candle yet again but experts hopeful of a rebound

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 06, 2023 / 05:32 PM IST

Experts say the market seems to be oversold and if the index takes support at 17,800 in the coming sessions, it can easily reclaim the 18,000 mark

The Nifty fell sharply for yet another session to close below 17,900 on January 6 on relentless selling by FIIs and mixed global cues.

The index opened higher at 18,008 but lost the gains in the initial hour itself and slipped to the day’s low of 17,795. It ended the day at 17,859, down 133 points.

The index formed a bearish candle and made lower high lower low for the third straight session. Experts said the market seemed to be oversold and if the index takes support at 17,800 in the coming sessions, it can easily reclaim the psychological 18,000 mark.

For the week, the index fell 1 percent, starting the new year on a negative note, and formed a bearish candlestick on the weekly frame by taking support at 17,800.

The index has seen a breakout of long upward sloping support trend line adjoining June 17 and December 26, 2022. If the index breaks the said support, it can slip to 17,700-17,500, experts said.

All sectoral indices, barring FMCG, closed in the red, with banking & financial services, technology, and metal stocks losing the most.