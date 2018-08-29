Technical View: Nifty forms bearish candle; weakness likely amid volatility on August expiry day

The Nifty50 after opening flat traded rangebound throughout the session but started correcting gradually in late morning deals. It fell below psychological 11,700-mark in the last half an hour of trade and closed tad below the same level on Wednesday.

The index formed bearish candle on the daily candlestick charts ahead of expiry of August futures & options contracts on Thursday.

But the broader markets outperformed frontline indices with the Nifty Midcap index rising half a percent while the sectoral trend was mixed with the Nifty Metal, PSU Bank and Realty indices climbing over a percent each.

The Nifty50 opened at 11,744.95 and closed at 11,691.90. In the morning, the index after flat opening dipped and immediately bounced back to hit an intraday high of 11,753.20 followed by volatility. It started correcting gradually in late morning deals and hit a day's low of 11,678.85 in late trade. The index closed 46.60 points lower at 11,691.90.

After today's correction, the index is likely to correct further and if it breaks 11,600 levels then major fall is likely, experts said, adding the volatility is likely to be high on Thursday due to expiry of August futures & options contracts.

"Nifty50 filled the bullish gap registered in Tuesday’s session before signing off the day with a Bearish Candle suggesting impending weakness in the markets," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He said this weakness shall get materialised on a close below 11,600 levels which should also ideally confirm short term trend reversal as such a close not only result in the breakdown of ascending channel in which Nifty50 is moving for last 42 sessions but also breaches the short term moving averages which propped up the prices higher in the past during corrective phases.

Hence, it looks inevitable for bulls to register a close above 11,760 levels to reinstate the bullish sentiment and till then market shall remain vulnerable for a short term trend reversal in favour of bears, he added.

Hence, traders are advised to remain on sidelines and wait for clear cut directional clues before initiating fresh bets, he advised.

According to Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Senior Technical Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, structurally the consolidation can continue further before the index resumes the rally.

"The index can once again test the lower channel line, which has been acting as a spring board for a while. Thus, 11,650-11,630 is likely to act as a key support zone & can attract fresh buying interest," he said.

He further said as per the wave structure, a leg on the upside looks pending in order to complete an Impulse structure. "Hence the index has a potential to head towards 11,840 in the short term."

Jayant Manglik, President, Religare Broking also feels some consolidation cannot be ruled out in the coming session. "We remain cautious and advise investors to remain selective in stock picking," he said.

India VIX rose 0.08 percent to 12.43 levels. Nifty Bank index closed at 28,224.10, down 45.55 points from previous settlement.