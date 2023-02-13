 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Technical View | Nifty forms bearish candle, volatility may continue with support at 17,650

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 13, 2023 / 05:16 PM IST

The Nifty has crucial support at 17,650 followed by 17,500 levels. As long as these levels are intact, the index may continue to be rangebond with resistance at 17,900. The decisive close on either side can give firm direction to the market, experts said.

The Nifty50 extended losses for yet another trading session on February 13 as traders may be cautious ahead of CPI inflation data due later in the day. Weak Asian cues also weighed on sentiment.

The index opened flat at 17,859 and climbed up to 17,881 in initial trades but failed to hold on to those gains and traded in negative terrain for the rest of the session to hit a day's low of 17,720. It finally settled at 17,771, down 86 points and formed a bearish candle on the daily charts, with a long lower shadow indicating a bit of buying on declines.

Most of sectors participated in the downtrend with IT, PSU Bank and Metal correcting the most.