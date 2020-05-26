App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 04:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Technical View: Nifty forms bearish candle, traders should wait for range breakout to get direction

The Bank Nifty remained in positive territory throughout the day and outperformed the benchmark index.

Sunil Shankar Matkar

The Nifty50 failed to hold on to strong gains made early in the day and closed slightly lower on May 26, starting the week on a negative note despite positive global cues on vaccine hopes and reopening of economies worldwide.

The index recouped some of the intraday losses in the late trade and closed 10 points down to form a bearish candle on daily charts, as the closing was lower than the opening levels.

Experts expect the consolidation to continue with a negative bias unless the index breaks the trading range seen since last week.

Close

The volatility determined by India VIX fell by 2.81 percent to 31.47 levels.

related news

Volatility has been falling from the last five sessions which is supporting the index to hold the immediate support zones with a rangebound bias.

The Nifty50 opened higher at 9,099.75 to touch an intraday high of 9,161.65 but wiped out the gain in the afternoon to drop to the day's low of 8,996.65. A recovery in late trade helped the index get back above the 9,000-mark and it closed 10.20 points lower at 9,029.05.

The Nifty50 traded in a narrow range of around 165 points before signing off the session with a bearish candle, Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in, told Moneycontrol.

Despite witnessing weak and indecisive candle formations in the last three days, there seems to be no directional trading opportunity in the index unless Nifty decisively moves out of the 9,170 – 8,968 trading range, Mohammad said.

If the bulls manage a close above 9,170 then strength shall get extended to 9,350 levels, whereas a breach of 8,968 shall expand the weakness to 8,800 levels, he said.

"If the Nifty manages to sustain above 9,160 levels, then long positions can be considered for modest targets of 9,350, whereas shorts should be preferred below 8,968 levels for a target of 8,850," Mohammad said.

He advised traders to wait for a breakout in either direction before initiating a trade in the direction of breakout.

On the monthly options front, maximum Call open interest was seen at 9,200 then 9,500 strike while maximum Put open interest was at 9,000 then 8,500 strike. Put writing was seen at 9,100 followed by 8,700 strike whereas meaningful Call writing was seen at 9,200 followed by 9,100 strike.

The options data indicates an immediate trading range for the Nifty at 8,800-9,300 levels.

The Bank Nifty had a gap up opening but moved in sideways direction throughout the session.

It traded in positive territory throughout the day and outperformed the benchmark index. It remained within the trading territory of the May 22 session and formed an Inside Bar pattern on the daily chart, indicating indecisiveness among the market participants. The index closed at 17,440.30, up 161.40 points, or 0.93 percent.

"The banking index formed a NR7 (narrowest trading range in 7 sessions), indicating the possibility of a big price action in the coming days. Going ahead, till it holds below 18,000 levels, the selling pressure is likely to continue to witness further decline towards 17,000 then 16,500-16,300 levels while on the upside hurdle is placed at 18,250 then 18,500 levels," Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

First Published on May 26, 2020 04:57 pm

tags #Market Edge #Nifty #Sensex #Technicals

Coronavirus pandemic | Centre may allow export of masks as manufacturers complain of unsold reserves

Coronavirus pandemic | Indian-American couple develops portable ventilator costing Rs 7,500

SC issues notice to Centre, RBI on plea against interest on loans during moratorium

Modi Govt 2.0 | A tumultuous year for India

What are locusts and how are they harmful? Here’s everything you need to know

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

