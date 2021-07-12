MARKET NEWS

Technical View: Nifty forms bearish candle; traders advised to remain neutral

The Nifty negated its lower highs formation of the last three sessions but formed a bearish candle on the daily scale. Data suggests an immediate trading range of 15,500-15,900 for the Nifty.

Moneycontrol News
July 12, 2021 / 04:48 PM IST

The Nifty50 started the day on a higher note but erased the gains in the second half to end flat on July 12, with selling seen in the metal, IT and power stocks.

The index negated its lower highs formation of the last three sessions but formed a bearish candle on the daily scale.

In case 15,630 is breached on a closing basis, then a 300-point fall shall be expected, which can threaten the recent low of 15,450, Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory at Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol. A close above 15,900 can open up 300 points up move with a target of 16,200, he said.

"Therefore traders are advised to remain neutral on the index till it witnesses a breakout in either of the directions by shifting focus towards select pockets of opportunities," he added.

India VIX moved up 0.41 percent from 12.94 to 12.99 levels.

On the options front, maximum Put OI (open interest) was at 15,500 followed by 15,000 strike, while maximum Call OI was at 16,000 followed by 15,800 strike. Minor Call writing was seen at 15,800 then 15,900 strike, while minor Put writing was seen at 15,000 then 15,500 strike.

The data suggests an immediate trading range of 15,500-15,900 for the Nifty.

The Bank Nifty opened positive and moved in a consolidative manner for the most part of the day. It almost touched 34,400 but failed to hold higher levels and closed the day 125 points higher.

"The index formed a bearish candle on the daily scale but negated its lower lows formation of the last two sessions. Now it has to hold above 35,000 zones to move up towards 35,250 and 35,500 zones, while on the downside, support exists at 34,750 and 34,500 levels," said Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

On the stock front, a bullish setup was seen in Page Industries, Federal Bank, DLF, Manappuram, UltraTech Cement, Grasim, Ambuja Cements, ACC, Tata Chemicals, IRCTC, Havells, Tata Consumer, Apollo Hospital and Ashok Leyland. Weakness was seen in HPCL, Mindtree, BPCL, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Auto, Aurobindo Pharma and TCS.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
#Nifty #Technical View
first published: Jul 12, 2021 04:48 pm

