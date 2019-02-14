Technical View: Nifty forms bearish candle, slips below 10,750; experts say bounce back looks inevitable

The Nifty50 after opening lower extended losses amid consolidation and closed the Thursday's session lower, but the broader markets outperformed frontliners with the Midcap and Smallcap indices rising 0.6 percent each.

The index fell for fifth straight day to close tad below 10,750 and formed bearish candle on the daily scale.

Five consecutive sessions of fall appears to have dragged down the Nifty50 into oversold territories from where a bounce back looks inevitable, experts said, adding the pull back rally may take Nifty to 10,900 levels.

The Nifty50 after opening marginally lower at 10,786.10 extended losses amid consolidation and hit an intraday low of 10,718.75. The index closed at 10,746, down 47.70 points from previous settlement.

"Despite registering a bearish candle with almost flat Advance Decline ratio (0.95 percent) broader markets remained somewhat resilient as 8 out of 11 sectoral indices from the NSE universe closed in positive terrain suggesting selling might be exhausting in the broader markets which should ideally pave the way for a pull back rally," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He said as indices are trading close to its critical support of 10,700 a pull back attempt can't be ruled out in the next session.

Hence, he advised traders to create long positions in the first one hour of trade if Nifty opens and trades in a negative zone with a stop below 10,700 on closing basis.

"If pull back rally materializes then targets can be close to 10,900 kind of levels," Mazhar said.

India VIX fell by 0.46 percent to 15.65 levels. VIX needs to cool down further with a hold below 16 zones to get any recovery from support zones.

On option front, maximum Put open interest (OI) was at 10,700 followed by 10,400 strike while maximum Call OI was at 11,000 followed by 11,200 strike.

Meaningful Call writing was seen at 10,800 followed by 11,000 strike while Put writing was seen at 10,700 followed by 10,600 strike.

Option band signifies a lower shift in the trading range in between 10,650 to 10,900 zones, experts said.

"Nifty index has been forming lower highs - lower lows from last five trading sessions, " Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said, adding now till the index holds below 10,850 zone it could extend its weakness towards 10,720 then 10,650 zones while on the upside hurdle is seen at 10,850 and then at 10,929 zone.

Bank Nifty managed to respect 26,800 zone and recovered towards 27,000 zone. The index was up 85.20 points at 26,970.60 and formed a Long Legged Doji on daily scale.

"Long Legged Doji formation implies indecisiveness but now some buying interest at lower zone is seen in the market," Chandan said.

However till it sustains below 27,150 zones, weakness could drag it towards 26,850 then 26,666 zones while on the upside hurdles at 27,150 then 27,350 zones, he added.