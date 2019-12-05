Technical view: Nifty forms bearish candle, sideways trade with positive bias may continue

The Nifty opened higher on the hope of a rate cut but gave up all gains at noon amid volatility as the Monetary Policy Committee left rates unchanged, citing rising inflation and growth worries.

The index closed lower, though managed to hold 12,000. It formed a small bearish candle on daily charts as closing was lower than the opening value after the previous session’s bullish reversal pattern.

Experts expect the rangebound trade to continue in the coming session also and if the index breaks 11,950, there could be a further correction.

The Nifty opened higher at 12,071.25 and hit an intraday high of 12,081.20 but wiped out all gains at noon. The index rebounded to the day's high in the afternoon but again tripped in late trade to hit the day's low of 11,998.75. It closed 24.80 points lower at 12,018.40.

"Albeit the Nifty registered a small bearish candle without a follow-through to preceding sessions bullish reversal formation, trade set up for the time being looks sideways with a slightly positive bias as the index is still trading above its critical short-term support levels," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist–Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in, told Moneycontrol.

Moreover, the Nifty appears to be moving inside the 18-day-old ascending channel, which is drawn from the highs of 12,034 levels, registered on November 8, and unless the lower boundary of the said channel, whose support point is around 11,950, is breached, weakness in the index will not get confirmed, he said.

If the index manages to sustain above 12,081 in the next trading session, then the upswing can get extended up to 12,113 kinds of levels. On the downside, breach of 11,998 can drag the Nifty to 11,950, he added.

Because markets are directionless, Mazhar Mohammad advised traders to remain neutral for the day, whereas shorting can be considered on a close below 11,950 levels.

Ajit Mishra, VP-Research at Religare Broking, also expects consolidation to extend further. He advised traders to continue with the stock-specific trading approach.

On options front, maximum Put open interest was seen at 12,000 followed by 11,500 strike, while maximum Call open interest was seen at 12,500 followed by 12,000 strike. Call writing was seen at 12,200 and 12,400 strike while Put writing was seen at 11,800 followed by 11,400 strike.

India VIX increased by 7.39 percent to 14.30 levels

The Nifty Bank also wiped out its morning gains after a pause in rate cut and traded lower in the afternoon. The index closed 0.83 percent lower at 31,713 and formed a bearish candle on daily charts.