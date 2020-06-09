Technical View: Nifty forms bearish candle, sharp correction likely if index breaks 9,944

The Nifty50 failed to hold on to the morning gains and found itself in a bear hug after rising 13 percent in the last two weeks, falling over a percent on account of profit booking on June 9. Banking and financials, which led the recent rally, contributed to most of the losses.

The index formed a bearish candle on daily charts as the closing was lower than opening levels. The weakness in European markets also added to the pressure. Globally traders could be cautious ahead of Federal Reserve's two-day meeting that begins later in the evening.

The index had a resistance at its 100-DMA, placed at around 10,277 levels, which could be crucial for the upside, while 10,000-9,944 could remain an important level on the downside and if it breaks, then there could be a further correction, experts say.

The Nifty50 opened higher at 10,181.15 and extended gains to hit the day's high of 10,291.15. The index, however, wiped out all the gains in the afternoon and fell sharply to hit an intraday low of 10,021.45.

The index managed to hold on to the psychologically important 10,000-mark and closed at 10,046.70, down 120.80 points or 1.19 percent.

"The bulls once again failed to hold on to the gains at higher levels as they encountered selling pressure, from intraday high of 10,291, after testing its 100-day simple moving average,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in, told Moneycontrol. The price action of the last five days--in a narrow range with listless trading and indecisive formations--is hinting that the Nifty appears to be distributing around 10,200 levels, though a confirmation will come if the 9,944 level is breached, he said.

"In that scenario, the correction shall get accelerated with targets placed in the 9,707–9,598 zone. The 50-day EMA is also placed around 9,635 levels. Hence, in the short term, the said zone of 9,700 – 9,598 shall remain a critical support," Mohammad said.

"To get back into the game, the bulls need to conquer 10,328 levels on a closing basis. Till then, trend shall continue to favour the bears in the near term," he added.

Short-term traders can remain short on this market and look for a target close to 9,600, with a stop above 10,300 on the closing basis, Mohammad said.

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said the Nifty’s short-term trend seems to have reversed down. "The next lower supports to be watched is at 9,950 and any upside bounce attempt could find resistance at 10,135 levels."

The behaviour pattern of the Bank Nifty and the Nifty looked similar on charts.

The Bank Nifty opened above 21,000 at 21,295.50 and went upto 21,568.85 but selling pressure in afternoon dragged it to the day’s low of 20,629.70.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

The index closed at 20,724.90, down 462.45 points, or 2.18 percent, to form a bearish candle on daily charts.