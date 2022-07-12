Technical View | Nifty forms bearish candle, sentiment turns negative but MACD offers hope

The Nifty closed nearly a percent lower at 16,058 on July 12, weighed down by a host of global factors and ahead of domestic inflation data.

The index formed a bearish candle on the daily charts with lower high lower low formation for yet another session. It, however, managed to hold on to the crucial support level of 16,000 on closing as well as the intraday basis. Hence, if the index falls below 16,000, there could be a kneejerk reaction, experts said.

Oscillators like relative strength index (RSI) and Stochastic indicated negative sentiment. Moving average convergence divergence (MACD), however, moved above the equilibrium line (above zero line) for the first time since April 2022, which can be considered a buy signal, raising hopes that the index might hold 16,000 and hit the recent high of 16,275 in the coming sessions.

MACD gave a positive crossover on June 27 but it was under the equilibrium line and therefore it was not a strong sign.

Selling pressure was also seen in broader space but it fared better than the benchmarks. Nifty midcap 100 and smallcap 100 indices declined 0.4 percent each.

"Preceding three trading sessions of the weak candles appear to be paving the way for the weakness, which can be aggravated further if the index closes below 16,000 levels," Mazhar Mohammad, Founder & Chief Market Strategist at Chartviewindia said.

If the index closes below 16,000, the downswing shall initially extend towards 15,765, where the 20-day simple moving average is present, he said.

If the index defends 16,000, then a sideways move between 16,000 and 16,275 cannot be ruled out. Mohammad advised short-term traders to avoid long side bets but could consider shorting below 16,000.

India VIX, the fear index rose, 0.97 percent to 18.55.

On the options front, the maximum Call open interest was seen at 17,000 strike followed by 16,500 strike, while maximum Put open interest was seen at 15,000 strike followed by 15,500 strike. Marginal Call writing was seen at 16,500 strike then 16,100 strike, while Put writing was seen at 16,000 strike followed by 16,100 strike.

The data indicates a wider trading range for the Nifty in the coming session at 15,700-16,500.

Banking index

The Bank Nifty, too, opened 170 points lower at 35,299 and after a volatile day, it closed 337 points at 35,132. It formed a Bearish Harami candlestick on the daily charts.

"The pattern indicates a tough ride to the bulls at higher zones. Now, it has to hold above 35,000 mark for an up move towards 35,500 and 35,750 levels, whereas supports are placed at 34,750 and 34,500 levels," Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

On the stock front, a positive setup was seen in Indus Towers, Dixon Technologies, Container Corporation of India, MCX, PI Industries, NTPC, M&M Financial Services, Ambuja Cements and Coal India. Weakness was seen in NMDC, Bharat Forge, RBL Bank, Cholamandalam Investment, IOC, Petronet LNG, BPCL, Infosys and Colgate Palmolive.

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.