Technical View: Nifty forms bearish candle, selling pressure to rise if index breaks 200-DEMA

Nifty extended last week's losses to open sharply lower and remained rangebound with a negative bias throughout the session on July 22 due to asset quality concerns raised by banks and consistent FII selling.

The index still closed way below 11,400 though it showed good recovery from day's low of around 11,301 and formed bearish candle on the daily scale.

The market sentiments are still in favour of bears, so if the index breaks 200-DEMA decisively then there could be sharp selling pressure, experts feel.

"Nifty formed Hammer kind of formation with a slightly longer lower shadow which is dominating the candle body. This kind of price behaviour from critical supports of long term moving averages accompanied with oversold levels may lead to some sort of stability in near term which can facilitate a pull back move in next one or two trading sessions," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

At this juncture, he advised traders to square off their short positions and remain neutral.

He said in case a pullback rally materialises then a modest target of 11,450–11,490 can be expected in next couple of trading sessions. Contrary to this, on a decisive close below 11,297, this corrective swing shall initially get extended further towards 11,108, he added.

India VIX moved up 3.91 percent to 13.01.

In the Nifty options, maximum Put open interest (OI) is at 11,300 followed by 11,200 strike while maximum Call OI is at 11,600 followed by 11,500 strike.

Put writing is at 11,300 and 11,200 strike while meaningful Call writing is at 11,400 strike. Options data suggests a shift in the lower trading range of 11,250-11,500.

Bank Nifty remained under selling pressure throughout the session and declined nearly 500 points to close near 29,250. The index filled the rising gap made on May 20, 2019 and resistances are gradually shifting lower.

"The index formed a bearish candle on daily scale as every bounce was been sold into. Now till it remains below 29,650 weakness could continue towards 29,000 then 28,888, while on the upside major hurdle is seen at 29,850 then 30,000," Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.