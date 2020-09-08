Technical View: Nifty forms bearish candle, selling pressure likely if index breaks 11,250

A man reacts as he looks at a screen displaying the Sensex results outside the Bombay Stock Exchange building, Mumbai, March 12. REUTERS

The Nifty failed to maintain positive momentum in last hour of trade and closed moderately lower amid India-China border tensions on September 8, dragged by metals, pharma, select auto, banks and FMCG stocks. However, gains in technology stocks and heavyweight Reliance Industries capped the downside.

The index formed a bearish candle on daily charts as closing was lower than opening levels.

Experts expect the correction amid consolidation to continue in coming session if the index breaks 11,250 levels.

India VIX rose 3.24 percent to 22.72 levels, indicating a short term volatile swing could be back again in the market.

The Nifty50 opened higher at 11,378.55 and rallied 82 points to hit an intraday high of 11,437.25, but selling pressure in the last hour of trade dragged the index to the day's low 11,290.45. The index closed at 11,317.40, down 37.60 points.

"Nifty50 appears to have resumed its downswing as it slid in the last one hour of the trading session by registering a new low on the closing price chart in this corrective swing which is in progress from the highs of 11,794 levels. Hence, correction shall get accelerated further going forward if index dips below 11,250 levels with initial targets of 11,100," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory at Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He expects 11,450-level to be a critical short term resistance point. Hence, any rally in the zone of 11,390–11,430 levels can be used by positional traders to create fresh short positions whereas intraday traders will be better off by shorting below 11,290 levels for an initial target present in the zone of 11,250 – 11,230 levels with a stop above intraday high, he advised.

As per Options data, the expected immediate trading range for Nifty has been squeezed a bit to 11,100 to 11,500 levels, against 11,100-11,600 levels.

On option front, maximum Put open interest witnessed at 11,000 followed by 10,500 strike, while maximum Call open interest was at 11,500 followed by 12,000 strike. Marginal Call writing was seen at 11,400 then 11,600 strike while Put writing was seen at 10,700 then 11,000 strike.

Bank Nifty opened moderately higher at 22,971.20 but failed to hold above 23,000 zone and drifted towards 22,650 levels to hit an intraday low of 22,641.40. The index settled at 22,744.40, down 200.65 points and formed a bearish candle on daily charts.

The index continued its weakness for the fourth consecutive session and has been making lower highs - lower lows on the daily scale.

"Now a hold below 23,000 levels could drag the rate-sensitive index towards 22,400 then 22,200 levels while key hurdles are seen at 23,200 and 23,400 levels," Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

Positive setup was seen in HCL Technologies, Infosys, Jubilant Foodworks, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Pidilite Industries while the weak structure was seen in RBL Bank, Tata Motors, NMDC, Jindal Steel & Power, Apollo Tyres, Tata Steel, Shriram Transport Finance, Hindalco, Bharti Airtel, BHEL, ONGC etc, he added.

