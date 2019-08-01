Technical View: Nifty forms bearish candle, pullback possible if it respects 10,888

Nifty lost more than 200 points intraday before recovering in late trade but that failed to get it back above psychological 11,000-mark on August. Comments made by US Federal Reserve chair on the future trajectory of rate cuts dented market sentiment.

It closed at 5-month low and formed bearish candle on daily charts.

The broader markets also fell in line with benchmarks. All sectoral indices also saw selling pressure with Bank, IT, Metal and Pharma falling between 1 percent and 3 percent, but auto ended higher.

The sharp weakness indicated that the market is completely under control of bears and hence traders are advised not to initiate fresh longs, but as it is in the oversold zone, there could be some small relief rally in coming session, experts feel.

"Albeit Nifty closed below the psychological support level of 11,000, the index recoiled almost 100 points from intraday low of 10,888 after testing its critical support present on long term charts. Hence, some relief going forward can’t be ruled out as long as this counter sustains above 10,888 kinds of levels," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He said as trend is strongly favouring bears at this point of time, traders are advised not to initiate fresh longs unless this counter consolidates around these levels and lower time frame charts generate some sort of buy signals.

In case if pull back attempt gathers steam then the initial target can be towards its 200-day simple moving average whose value is placed around 11,150, he added.

Bank Nifty fell towards 28,000. During the day it saw fall of around 750 points from its intraday high of 28,820 and finally closed with the loss of 508.75 points at 28,367.25.

"The index has been making lower highs, lower lows on the weekly scale and has broken all immediate support area. Now till it holds below 28,888 weakness could be seen towards 28,000 then 27,750 while on the upside hurdle is seen at 28,550 then 28,888," Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

On the Options front, maximum Put open interest (OI) is at 11,000 followed by 11,200 strike while maximum Call OI is at 11,500 followed by 11,300 strike.

Put writing is at 10,700 followed by 11,000 strike while Call writing is at 11,000 followed by 11,200 strike. Options data suggests the Nifty could trade in a range of 10,800 to 11,300 zones.