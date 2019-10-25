Technical View: Nifty forms bearish candle on weekly charts, create fresh shorts if index breaks 11,490

The Nifty50, after facing volatility and lacklustre trading throughout the session, finally settled on a flat note October 25, ahead of Laxmi Pujan on October 27. Buying in technology, select banks and auto stocks helped the market closed with a positive bias.

The index remained below the 11,600 level and formed a bearish candle on the daily charts as closing was lower than the opening value. It lost 0.7 percent for the week and formed a bearish candle on the weekly charts as well.

Experts expect the sharp correction only if the index decisively breaks 11,500 levels, till then traders can remain cautiously optimistic on the market.

The Nifty50 opened sharply higher at 11,646.15 and hit an intraday high of 11,646.90, but remained highly volatile from morning trade itself. It lost all its gains and hit a day's low of 11,490.75 in afternoon, but immediately started recouping those losses and finally closed 1.30 points higher at 11,583.90.

"Despite visible weakness of last four sessions, the Nift50 appears to be attracting buying interest on dips, atleast as of now. Unless Nifty sharply corrects below 11,500 levels, traders can remain cautiously optimistic and look for stock specific opportunities," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He said more clarity on index shall arise once the Nifty registers a close above 11,700 level. In such a scenario, initial targets shall be in the zone of 11,770–11,790, he added.

Contrary to this, on a close below the 11,500 level, corrective swings may initially get extended towards the 11,390 level, he said, adding that considering the volatile nature of the markets, traders are advised to remain neutral but, intraday traders in the next session, on October 29, can look to create fresh short positions if Nifty trades below 11,490 levels for more than 30 minutes with intraday high as stop and look for a target of 11,390.

The market will reopen for more than an hour in evening on Sunday, October 27, for Muhurat trading.

Maximum Put open interest was seen at 11,000 followed by 11,500 strike while maximum Call open interest was at 12,000 followed by 11,700 strike.

Call writing was seen at 11,600 then 11,550 strike while Put writing was seen at 11,500 then 11,550 strike. Option data suggests a trading range for Nifty at 11,450-11,750 levels.

India VIX fell by 5.70 percent to 15.31 levels.

The Nifty Bank also remained volatile, but gained momentum in last couple of hours of trade to close 0.99 percent higher at 29,395.95 and formed bullish candle which resembles Hammer kind of pattern on daily charts as dips are being bought.

The index also closed a percent higher for the week and formed Doji kind of pattern on weekly scale, which suggests tug of war between bulls and bears.