Technical View | Nifty forms bearish candle on weekly charts; Bank Nifty snaps 10-week winning streak

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 16, 2022 / 05:21 PM IST

Considering the negative sentiment, the correction can extend further with support at 18,150-18,000, a break of which can add to the pressure. The hurdle on the upper end remains at 18,700, experts say

The Nifty50 remained under pressure through the day and closed 0.79 percent lower at 18,269 on December 16, tracking nervousness in global markets amid growing fears of a recession.

The index opened lower at 18,319 but rebounded to hit the day's high of 18,441 only to slip. It sank to the day’s low of 18,255 and closed 146 points down at 18,269. For the week, the Nifty shed 228 points.

The index formed a bearish candle with a long upper shadow, which resembled the Inverted Hammer pattern on the daily as well as weekly charts.

"Lower top formation on daily charts and double top reversal formation on intraday charts are indicating further downside from the current levels,” Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice President - Technical Research, Kotak Securities, said.

The Nifty not only broke the important support of 18,400 but closed below it. The next support would be the 50-day SMA (simple moving average) or 18,100-18,000 levels, he said.

On the flip side, 18,400 could act as an immediate resistance zone and above it, the Nifty can retest the 20-day SMA placed at 18,550. In case of further upside, the index could move to 18,700, the expert said.