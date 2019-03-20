App
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2019 05:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Technical View: Nifty forms bearish candle; next target seen at 30,000 for Bank Nifty

At this juncture, as risk-reward ratios for long side trade are not favourable, it looks prudent on the part of traders to avoid creating fresh long side exposure, Mazhar Mohammad said.

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Whatsapp

Nifty saw consolidation on March 20 and closed lower for the first time in the last eight sessions. PSU oil and gas and select banking and financials dragged the index lower.

The Nifty after opening higher at 11,553.35 remained rangebound throughout the session. The index touched an intraday high of 11,556.10 and low of 11,503.10, before closing down 11.40 points at 11,521.

This rangebound move is expected to continue in coming sessions, experts said, adding the decisive close above 11,500 could take the Nifty beyond 11,600, Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in said.

According to Mazhar, failure to do so will trigger a short-term downswing that can be confirmed on a close below 11,500. In such a scenario initial downside target can be 11,350.

Nifty appears to be struggling around 11,550, which interestingly coincides with the upper boundary of a 3-month old ascending channel that is in progress from the lows of 10,005 registered in last October 2018, he added.

At this juncture, as risk-reward ratios for long side trade are not favourable, it looks prudent on the part of traders to avoid creating fresh long side exposure, he further advised.

"Nifty made a  fresh six months high but now the pace of buying is missing in the market," Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

He said now the index has to continue to hold above 11,450 to extend its up move towards 11,600, while on the downside major support exists at 11,380.

Bank Nifty made a life-time high of 29,885 and managed to hold above 29,650 on its weekly expiry day. It closed 64.35 points higher at 29,832.20.

"It has been making higher lows from past 14 trading sessions that suggest supports are gradually shifting higher. Now it has to continue to hold above 29,500-29,600 to extend its momentum towards its another life-time high of 30,000, and then 30,200," Taparia said.

India VIX fell by 2.98 percent to 16 level.

Nifty options: Maximum Put open interest (OI) is at 11,000 followed by 11,200 strike whereas maximum Call OI is at 11,500 followed by 11,600 strike.

Put writing is at 11,500 followed by 11,400 strike while Call writing is at 11,600 followed by 11,700 strike.

Option band signifies a trading range of 11,400-11,700, experts said.
First Published on Mar 20, 2019 05:13 pm

