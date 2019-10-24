Technical View: Nifty forms bearish candle, needs to get past 11,700 for rally

It was another day of consolidation for the Nifty which closed marginally lower on October 24 as banks got caught in the bear trap after the Supreme Court rejected the telecom companies' definition of Adjusted Gross Revenue. The ruling BJP’s-less-than impressive showing in Maharashtra and Haryana assembly elections also dented sentiment.

The index ended the session below 11,600 and formed a bearish candle on the daily charts.

Experts expect the selling pressure or weakness to extend into the coming sessions if the index breaks 11,550, which it defended for the fourth consecutive session on closing basis.

The Nifty opened sharply higher at 11,661.65, but started falling amid consolidation and hit an intraday low of 11,534.65 in the afternoon trade. The index closed 21.70 points lower at 11,582.40.

"The Nifty50 continued its consolidation process as it swiftly recovered, after briefly trading below its short-term critical support of 11,550, with an intraday low of 11,534 levels before signing off the session with a bearish candle," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist–Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in, told Moneycontrol.

For the last three trading sessions, it looked that the Nifty was stuck in the 11,700-11,550 range. "However, slowly weakness appears to be creeping in as this index closed below its 5-day simple moving average (11,604). Hence, in next trading session, if bears manages to push the index below 11,550 levels on closing basis then selling pressure may get accelerated further," he said.

For the time being, 11,700 looks like a cap. Hence strength should not be expected unless the index closes above 11,700, he said. Considering the sideways nature of the market, it would be prudent for traders to remain neutral on the index, Mohammad said.

Options data suggests the Nifty could trade in a range of 11,500 to 11,800. On the monthly options front, maximum Put open interest was seen at 11,000 followed by 11,500 strike, while maximum Call open interest was seen at 12,000 followed by 11,700 strike.

Call writing was seen at 12,000 then 11,700 strike, while Put writing was seen at 11,500 then 11,400 strike.

India VIX, the NSE’s volatility gauge, fell marginally by 1.81 percent to 16.24 levels.

The Bank Nifty failed to hold its gains and drifted sharply towards 29,000, as selling pressure was seen in the latter part of the trading session. The index closed 1.19 percent lower at 29,107.95 and formed a bearish candle on the daily scale, relatively underperforming the benchmark index.