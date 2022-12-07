 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Technical View | Nifty forms bearish candle, more selling pressure if 18,500 is breached

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 07, 2022 / 05:10 PM IST

As long as the index holds 18,500, hopes of the index inching back to 18,700 remain, experts said

The Nifty ended lower on December 7 after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised the key policy rate and sounded hawkish in its fight against inflation.

At its bi-monthly monetary policy review, the RBI raised the repo rate by 35 basis points to 6.25 percent and lowered the FY23 GDP growth forecast to 6.8 percent from 7 percent. It retained inflation estimates at 6.7 percent for FY23 and its policy stance unchanged at withdrawal of accommodation.

After opening flat at 18,639, the index moved higher to hit an intraday high of 18,668 but surrendered all gains after the RBI’s rate announcement to drop to 18,528. It recovered some of the losses in the final minutes to end 82 points down at 18,560.

The Nifty formed a bearish candle on the daily charts. As long as the index holds crucial 18,500 mark, the consolidation is expected to continue and hopes remain for index inching back towards 18,700 mark in coming sessions, experts said.

"A sign of timidness is evident as there is no cue of follow-up buying in the index to levitate the sentiments. The recent developments construe a motion of tentativeness among the market participants as the Nifty plunged to test the critical support zone," Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst - Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One said.

As long as the index holds 18,500, the view of buy on dips and sell on rise remains unscathed, he said.