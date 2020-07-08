Technical View: Nifty forms bearish candle, may trade sideways with negative bias

After opening with marginal gains, the Nifty50 remained rangebound through the day before slipping into the red in last hour of trade on July 8. The index was weighed down by weakness in European peers and selling in auto and technology stocks. A consistent rise in COVID-19 cases and increasing uncertainty over economic recovery capped upside.

The index snapped its five-day winning streak and formed a bearish candle on the daily charts as closing was lower than opening levels.

Bulls finally conceded after moving closer to 10,850 levels, indicating there could be further weakness along with some consolidation in the coming sessions. Experts feel the is clearly warranted given the run-up in the recent past.

"As our twin momentum oscillators generated a sell signal after today's price behaviour, we expect Nifty to trade sideways with negative bias in next couple of trading sessions," said Mazhar Mohammad of Chartviewindia.in, who therefore advised traders to avoid buying a dip in a hurry and positional traders with a high-risk appetite can remain short with a stop above 10,900 levels.

The Nifty50 opened higher at 10,818.65 and hit an intraday high of 10,847.85 amid volatility, but bears finally took the control in last hour of trade and pulled the index to 10,676.55, the day's low. It settled at 10,705.80, down 93.90 points.

"Finally bears appear to be flexing their muscles over the market as bulls give up all the intraday gains after making a swing high of 10,847 levels before signing off the session with a bearish candle. Hence, more weakness can be expected if Nifty witness a follow-through selling below 10,676 levels in next trading session which shall also act as some sort of confirmation for short term downtrend," Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory at Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

In that scenario, the initial targets for Nifty would be in the zone of 10,485 – 10,447 levels, he said.

For time being, he feels upsides will remain capped in the zone of 10,847 – 10,885 levels and upward strength will not be expected unless Nifty registers a close above its 200-day moving average whose value is placed around 10,885 levels.

The volatility also increased after consistent fall in previous sessions, as India VIX rose by 3.98 percent to 26.10 levels.

"Volatility moved up after the decline of last five sessions but overall lower volatility suggests overall bullish stance with buy on decline strategy could continue," Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal said.

Option data indicated that the Nifty could remain in the same trading range of 10,400 to 11,000 levels.

On option front, maximum Put open interest was at 10,000 followed by 9,500 strike, while maximum Call open interest was at 11,500 followed by 11,000 strike. Call writing was seen in 11,200, then 11,000 strike while Put writing was seen at 10,500 then 10,600 strike.

Bank Nifty also opened positive and witnessed strong momentum towards 23,000 levels, but drifted from higher levels and wiped out all its intraday gains in last hour of trade to close on a flattish note.

The Bank Nifty closed at 22,584.70, down 43.30 points and formed a Shooting star kind of candle on a daily scale as sharp sell-off was seen during the day even after a strong outperformance of last three sessions.

"It managed to close above 22,500 zone but follow up is missing at higher levels. Now it has to continue to hold above 22,300 levels to witness an upmove towards 23,000 while on the downside key support exists at 22,000 levels," Chandan Taparia, Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

"Positive setup was seen in stocks like NALCO, McDowell, Tata Consumer Products, Aurobindo Pharma, NIIT Technologies and Britannia Industries while the weak structure was seen in DLF, Jubilant Foodworks, MRF, Motherson Sumi, Bata India, Mahanagar Gas and Indraprastha gas.