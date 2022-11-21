 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Technical View | Nifty forms bearish candle, may take support at 18,000-18,100

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 21, 2022 / 04:57 PM IST

The index has managed to take support at 18,100 in Monday's correction. With negative divergence in RSI, the weakness might continue with crucial support at 18,000, whereas the upside is likely to be capped at 18,450, experts said.

The broader markets had a flat close with the Nifty Midcap 100 index declining 0.05 percent and Smallcap 100 index rising 0.24 percent.

The Nifty50 opened lower on November 21 and remained sideways with negative bias throughout the session. It settled with nearly 150 points loss, forming yet another bearish candle on the daily charts with negative divergence in the relative strength index (RSI). Weak global cues and selling in almost all the sectors weighed on the sentiment.

The Nifty50 started off trade down at 18,246 and fell up to 18,133 intraday. Finally, it settled with 148 points gains at 18,160.

"On the lower end, it slipped towards the previous swing high (18,100). The trend looks weak with a rounding top formation on the daily timeframe. The bearish crossover in RSI with a negative divergence suggests weak momentum," said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

Going forward, De feels 18,100 may provide immediate support, below which the index may drift down towards 17,750. On the higher end, resistance is visible at 18,200-18,450, the expert said.

The Option data suggested that the Nifty50 may see an immediate trading range of 18,000-18,400 levels for coming sessions, or at least for the current monthly expiry week.