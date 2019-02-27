Technical View: Nifty forms bearish candle, manages to hold 10,800; volatility seen high on F&O expiry

The Nifty50 continued to remain in bear trap on February 27, as hightened geopolitical tensions between India & Pakistan and weak global cues weighed on traders sentiment. The index has seen volatility as it traded in a wider range of around 190 points during the day and closed lower ahead of expiry of February futures & options contracts on Thursday.

The index formed bearish candle on the daily charts, though it managed to hold psychological 10,800 levels.

The volatility is likely to continue in coming sessions due to geopolitical tensions, experts said, adding once this event gets settled down, the Nifty50 is likely to move upwards.

The Nifty50 opened sharply higher at 10,881.20 to touch an intraday high of 10,939.70, but wiped out all gains in afternoon amid volatility and hit a day's low of 10,751.20. The index fell 28.60 points to close at 10,806.70.

"Bulls remained vulnerable to the cross border news flows as Nifty50 witnessed a wild swing of around 190 points in both the directions before signing off the session with a bearish candle which resulted in a modest cut when compared to its previous day’s close," Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

He said as the trends are getting influenced by the external factors (news flows relating to geo political tensions), in the very short term market may remain volatile and unpredictable.

Once the dust gets settled around these issues market shall catch up with the prevailing short to medium term trend which slightly appears to be positively biased for time being, he added.

Mazhar said technically speaking, in the event of any positive development market may rally and initially head towards 11,000 kinds of levels whereas breach of 10,729 shall initially extend the downswing towards 10,645 kind of levels.

As markets are moving swiftly in both the directions, without giving proper directional clue, it looks prudent on the part of short term traders to remain on sidelines for time being, he advised.

Volatility was too high as India VIX moved up sharply by 10.45 percent at 18.90 levels.

Sudden spike in VIX has given a pause in the positive momentum and VIX has to cool down below 16-15 to get the smooth ride in the market, experts said.

On option front, maximum Put open interest (OI) is at 10,400 followed by 10,700 strike while maximum Call OI is at 11,000 followed by 10,900 strike.

Call writing is at 11,000 followed by 10,950 strike while Put unwinding is at immediate strike price.

Experts said option band signifies a trading range between 10,720 to 10,929 zones.

"Nifty index formed a bearish candle on daily scale as it has got stuck in a trading range and follow up action is missing on both the sides as dips are being bought while bounce is being sold in the market," Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

Now it has to continue to hold above 10,750 zones to extend its move towards 10,888 then 10,929 zones while on the downside support exists at 10,720 then 10,650 levels, he added.

Bank Nifty remained highly volatile throughout the session as it traded in a wider range of 26,700 to 27,200 zones. It closed 153.65 points lower at 26,799.30 and formed a Bearish Engulfing Candle on daily scale as selling pressure is being witnessed at higher levels.

"The index got stuck in between 26,666 to 27,200 zones since last 11 trading sessions. Now it requires a decisive range breakout from the current trading band to commence the next leg of momentum," Chandan said.

On immediate basis it has to hold above 26,850 to witness an upmove towards 27,000 then 27,150 zones while on the downside major support exists at 26,666 zones, he added.